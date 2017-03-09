10 Things to Watch: Daytona

By Aaron Hansel and Chase Stallo

Must Win

It’s not often a rider who has just won four of the last six races finds himself in a must-win situation, but that’s exactly where Eli Tomac is right now. Despite the ridiculous beat downs he’s been doling out lately, Tomac still faces a daunting 24-point deficit to championship leader Ryan Dungey with eight rounds remaining. In other words, if Dungey finishes second from here on out, which he's more than capable of doing, Tomac would have to win every single race just to tie Dungey in points. The tie-breaker would go to Tomac, but that's not much room for error. Perhaps Tomac said it best after Toronto: “I guess if it wasn’t Ryan Dungey’s name in front of me, I could say ‘Oh, hey, second and third is acceptable.’ But it’s Ryan Dungey in front of me so the only thing I can do is to go out there and try to win.” –Aaron Hansel

Supercross, Outdoors

Given Tomac’s current hot streak and exceptional motocross abilities, plenty of people are expecting him to roost away with another win in Daytona, the most motocross-like supercross race on the calendar. While Tomac is indeed a pretty good bet, he’s not the only solid wager. Dungey, who has four National Championships (one 250, three 450) isn’t going to roll over for Tomac, and former 250 National Champion Blake Baggett, who took his first 450SX podium in Daytona in 2015, has been riding extremely well lately. And of course there’s always former 450 National Champ Chad Reed, who has won Daytona four times. Throw in the rest of racing’s superstars and you never know what might happen in the infield in Daytona. –Hansel