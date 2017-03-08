Yamaha Announces 2017 Amateur Motocross Teams

Cypress, CA –Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., is proud to announce its bLU cRU amateur motocross teams for 2017, which include the Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team and the Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha Team. The announcement was made by Donnie Luce, Amateur MX/ATV/Off-Road coordinator, Motorsports Racing Division for Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A.

It’s going to be another exciting season for the Yamaha bLU cRU amateur motocross teams and riders,” Luce said. “We’ve further strengthened our program in all areas to better support Yamaha bLU cRU riders in reaching their racing goals, and we’re working even more closely with our bLU cRU amateur motocross teams and network of Yamaha Trackside Support dealerships to build future Champions.”

Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team

Managed by Ed Torrance and based out of Burleson, TX, the new Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team will benefit from Ed’s past involvement with Yamaha over the past several seasons. Ed has guided riders to more than 170 amateur motocross championships, and he is renowned for helping riders make a successful transition to the professional supercross and motocross ranks. The new Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team’s riders include:

Justin Cooper (Cold Springs Harbor, NY) in 250A/450A

Brandon Hartranft (South Neptune, NJ) in 250A/450A

Kyle Smith (Ellabell, GA) in 85cc Mini Sr.

Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha Team

Led by Bobby Regan and Brad Hoffman, and based out of Wiggins, MS, the Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha Team continues their partnership with Yamaha, as well as their winning legacy in amateur motocross by supporting Challen Tennant (Willis, TX) in 250A/450A.

Daytona Amateur Supercross

A large contingent of Yamaha bLU cRU amateur motocross riders will be in action on Sunday and Monday, March 12 and 13, for the Daytona Amateur Supercross, which will take place on the infield of the Daytona International Speedway.

Yamaha Trackside Support

A vital part of the Yamaha bLU cRU amateur motocross program is the network of Yamaha Trackside Support dealerships that provide parts and service to riders and their families and teams at amateur motorcross racing events throughout the country. The network of trackside support dealerships includes Thousand Oaks Powersports (CA-South West), Rock River Powersports (WI-North Central), Triangle Cycles (VA-South East), and new for 2017, Altus Motorsports (OK-South Central).

For 2017, the number of amateur motocross events where Yamaha Trackside Support will be provided has increased to include 20 premier regional amateur events in 11 states, including Florida, Texas, California, Oklahoma, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Illinois, Tennessee, Michigan, and Nevada)

Yamaha has a long history of supporting amateur motocross, and Yamaha bLU cRU riders who attend these premier events will be able to take advantage of the Yamaha Trackside Support program, which offers special pricing on emergency parts, along with free technical assistance and labor while at these events.

The four Yamaha dealerships that make up the network of Yamaha Trackside Support have hand-picked more than 55 additional Yamaha bLU cRU amateur riders who will compete aboard Yamaha YZs and represent both their dealerships and the Yamaha bLU cRU at local, regional, and premier events. Past riders who have competed for Yamaha Trackside Support dealerships include Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Anthony Rodriquez, Luke Renzland, Bradley Taft, and Lorenzo Locurcio.

For complete details on how to register for the Yamaha bLU cRU Supercross/Motocross/Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features a total payout of $4.6 million for 2017, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page of the Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., Website at YamahaMotorsports.com

For more Yamaha racing news, results, photos, and videos, visit YamahaMotorsports.com