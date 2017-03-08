The List: Daytona, 2006-2016

Daytona is Daytona. There is no other race on the schedule like it, and that’s why a win there really sticks out. For example, when Ryan Dungey won it for the first time in 2015, it rang out with a significant “Wow, crazy that Dungey had never won it before,” which is not something you say about any other race. When a multi-time winner like Chad Reed adds to his Daytona total, people notice. Rarely does a rider get recognized for how many St. Louis Supercross wins he gets. At Daytona, they do.

For The List this week, let’s run through the last decade of the Daytona Supercross by Honda.

2006

Lots of hype for this one as it would mark James Stewart’s first-ever Daytona on a big bike, and of course his fellow Floridian Ricky Carmichael and all-time rival Chad Reed stood as the adversaries. Stewart jetted off to the early lead over Carmichael and crashed huge while leading—the Tuff Block softened the blow but made his gymnastic flip look even worse. Carmichael won.