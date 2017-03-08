Sign of the (Lap) Times: Toronto

It was another wire to wire victory this weekend in Toronto, only this time is was Eli Tomac who jumped out to the early lead while Ryan Dungey was battling in the middle of the pack after a poor jump out of the gate. The starts seem to be more important than ever this year—as Chase Stallo mentioned last week in 10 Things to Watch—because six out of nine rounds have seen the winner lead every single lap.

In the 250 class, Zach Osborne was able to break away from Joey Savatgy in the points race after he went down late in the race. In a class with only nine rounds, those types of mistakes are even more costly than they are in the 450 class.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 56.794 3 59.342 Eli Tomac 2 5th 57.264 3 59.589 Blake Baggett 3 2nd 58.141 6 59.648 Ryan Dungey 4 4th 58.365 8 59.877 Chad Reed 5 3rd 58.389 4 59.996 Broc Tickle 6 6th 58.489 6 1:00.625 Cole Seely 7 7th 58.649 7 1:01.102 Davi Millsaps 8 8th 59.323 5 1:01.143 Dean Wilson 9 11th 59.403 11 1:00.808 Josh Grant 10 9th 59.482 6 1:01.267 Justin Barcia 11 15th 59.599 3 1:03.840 Malcolm Stewart 12 12th 59.742 4 1:01.566 Justin Bogle 13 10th 59.836 5 1:01.337 Justin Brayton 14 19th 59.859 10 1:01.761 Jason Anderson 15 14th 59.860 8 1:02.643 Jake Weimer 16 13th 1:00.402 5 1:02.440 Marvin Musquin 17 18th 1:00.762 5 1:04.097 Kyle Chisholm 18 16th 1:00.987 9 1:03.346 Vince Friese 19 17th 1:01.227 5 1:04.049 Mike Alessi 20 20th 1:01.818 3 1:06.693 Nick Schmidt 21 22nd 1:03.260 5 1:08.577 Adam Enticknap 22 21st 1:03.277 5 1:07.553 Cody Gilmore

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 57.713 8 59.929 Zach Osborne 2 6th 58.296 5 59.937 Joey Savatgy 3 2nd 58.728 7 1:00.445 Adam Cianciarulo 4 4th 59.079 7 1:00.648 Colt Nichols 5 5th 59.155 3 1:01.585 Dylan Ferrandis 6 3rd 59.579 7 1:00.536 Christian Craig 7 7th 59.632 3 1:01.500 Jordon Smith 8 9th 59.928 2 1:02.143 Cameron McAdoo 9 14th 1:00.064 10 1:01.372 RJ Hampshire 10 8th 1:00.282 3 1:01.733 Kyle Peters 11 11th 1:00.387 3 1:02.581 Mitchell Harrison 12 15th 1:00.398 4 1:02.765 Alex Martin 13 13th 1:00.649 2 1:02.690 Jesse Wentland 14 16th 1:00.822 4 1:04.232 Gannon Audette 15 12th 1:00.913 3 1:02.296 Cole Thompson 16 10th 1:00.935 7 1:02.186 Anthony Rodriguez 17 18th 1:00.964 2 1:03.094 Luke Renzland 18 21st 1:01.023 4 1:01.759 Lorenzo Lorcurcio 19 17th 1:01.483 4 1:04.086 Fredrik Noren 20 22nd 1:01.686 5 1:02.828 Henry Miller 21 19th 1:02.320 4 1:06.459 John Short 22 20th 1:03.730 5 1:06.407 Josh Cartwright

The Top Three

Now let's take a look at how the race broke down for the top three. You can see Eli Tomac really took advantage of his good start and broke away from everyone early on. He set his fastest lap on lap three, a 56.794, which was 2.083 seconds faster than Ryan Dungey and about half a second faster than the next fastest lap set by Blake Baggett.

From lap six through nine things seemed to even out a little bit as all three riders ran very similar lap times. Then Tomac kicked it up a notch and put some more distance between himself and the rest of the field.

Ryan Dungey was able to get around Broc Tickle on lap 16 and you can see a significant rise in Tickle's times. He was able to drop his time back down on laps 21 and 22, but by then it was too late as Dungey and Tomac were already cruising to the finish line.