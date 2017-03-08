Redux: Toronto

To Barcia’s credit, he returned to win his semi (and Tickle actually won the other, despite the bad gate pick) and grabbed ninth in the main, by far his best result of the year in his third race since returning from injury. Barcia took 17th and 16th at the previous two races.

As for Tickle’s teammate, Justin Bogle, he finished 12th in the 450SX main event “Toronto was another week of mixed emotions for me,” he said in an RCH Suzuki team statement. “There were certain points in the night where I felt like I was riding really well but there were certain times when I felt like I wasn’t. Ultimately, it boiled down to getting a bad start and having another run-in mid-pack where some guys are a little out of control. I got shuffled back quite a ways, came back through and just missed a top 10. It’s kind of a bummer because I’m improving during the week. I’m riding better and things are coming along. I just keep finishing in about the same spot so it’s been pretty frustrating. My teammate was on the podium this weekend, which was great for RCH. I’ll use that as motivation and proof that we can run up front. It’d be nice to get us both up there. At the end of the day, we’re healthy and I didn’t have any big get offs. I’ll take that, keep building and moving forward.”

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely was sixth, a position he’s probably getting a little too familiar with, as he now has three of those finishes in nine races this year, including last week in Atlanta. “I’m not happy with tonight but I’m also not completely unhappy,” said Seely in a Honda HRC statement. “I had a bad gate pick after the semi so didn’t get the start that I wanted in the main event and was about 10th into the first turn. I rode well in the beginning of the race, but made some mistakes. Coming out of the short set of whoops I got a little squirrely, lost control coming into the turn and totally drilled [Ryan] Dungey in the next turn. After that I just settled into a pace and tried to stay consistent. The track broke down a lot and got pretty gnarly. When Baggett went down at the end, I tried really hard to get to him to make up one more position, but ran out of time.”

“Unfortunately, bad starts seem to be the downfall of the year,” said Seely’s mechanic Rich Simmons. “We’re going to be practicing starts for an hour straight on Monday and if he thinks I’m mean now, he’s going to really not like me after Monday. [Laughs] We’re looking forward to the rest of the season and will try not to dwell on the past.”

Speaking of Honda HRC, the team explained the complications with taking team rigs across international boundaries. “Bringing the rigs across the border to Toronto is definitely more complicated than any other race, which is why our team chooses to only bring one semi,” explained Mike Spraker, tech truck driver for Honda HRC. “We have to do a complete inventory of our entire trailer including everything from rugs, paper towels, chairs, nuts, bolts, engines, and everything in between. We also have to document frame and serial numbers, as well as anything with an ID number. We have to submit this information about eight weeks in advance. Then normally about three to five days before we cross the border we get verification paperwork, which tells our entry point [to the country], crossing dates, and a crossing time, which we have to be within a few hours from. Only the people or persons within the vehicle that are registered on the manifest paperwork are able to drive into and out of Canada.”