Racer X Films: 2017 Kawasaki KX250F

The 2017 Kawasaki KX250F is a great bike right off the showroom floor—but a video of a stock bike wouldn’t be that impressive, right? So we set out to build some more horsepower into our green machine and give it a unique look all its own.

Varner Motorsports

Head Porting, Assembly of Top End and Checking of Clearances (Piston to Valve), Dyno Tuning

www.varnermotorsport.com

Vertex Piston

High Compression Piston Kit

www.vertexpistons.com

Cycra Racing

Full Coverage Skid Plate, Full Plastic Kit with Max Air Flow Shrouds

www.cycraracing.com

Cometic Gasket

Top End Gaskets with Thinner Head and Base

www.cometic.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

Tusk Off-Road

Complete Wheelset, Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Brake Bolts Kit, Sprocket Bolts Kit

www.tuskoffroad.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Setup

www.factoryconnection.com

Twisted Development

Vortex X-10 ECU

www.td-racing.com

DeCal Works

Full Custom Bike Graphic Kit

www.decalmx.com

Dunlop Tire

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX3S Rear (110/80-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Chain Blocks, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Hour Meter, Bike Stand, Oil Filter Cover, Radiator Braces, Clutch Perch, Front Brake Lever

www.worksconnection.com

Renthal

Rear Sprocket, 971 7/8 Bars, Tacky Grips

www.renthal.com

Regina Chain

MX Chain

www.reginachain.net

Hinson Racing

Clutch Cover, Fiber Spring Steel Clutch Kit

www.hinsonracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

CV4

Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, High Pressure Radiator Cap

www.cv4.net

FMF Racing

Full Exhaust System

www.fmfracing.com

MotoSeat

Custom Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

VP Fuel

U4.4 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com