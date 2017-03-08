Observations: Toronto

After the race Tickle said he got the start and that was why he got on the box and he’s not wrong, he’s just not giving himself enough credit for his riding. He stuck with Dungey a bit when Ryan passed him for second! He earned this third the hard way with having last gate pick in the semi and pulling the start with it.

Tickle got the last gate pick in the semi because he smacked Justin Barcia on the helmet (apparently, I didn’t see it) after the heat race when Barcia was trying to saw his front end off and/or break his leg in just about every turn. And the guys had some words in the tunnel as well where Tickle says Barcia was mad at him for some dangerous moves. Barcia also did this stuff with Blake Baggett earlier and last week did it with Tickle and Cole Seely. Barcia is very angry about something and taking it out on the track. I recommend he get a therapy dog ASAP to help soothe him.

Barcia’s not at his old level right now and no doubt he’s frustrated at the guys catching and passing him. But the smart thing to do is just ride with them, try to learn and work on yourself instead of fighting in a heat or semi like it’s for the last spot on the podium in the main event. Having said that, Barcia won his semi, got a top 10 in the main and rode the best he has in his comeback. I’m sure at this point FIM referee John Gallagher is very tired of other team managers coming up to him yelling and screaming.

Speaking of which, Justin Bogle will add Barcia’s name next to Marvin Musquin on his list of revenge passes. Bogle was not happy with Marvin last week in Atlanta, and he was going for the revenge pass on Marv in the heat until he washed out in a turn. Late in the main Barcia made contact with Bogle after he passed him and I know it made the RCH guys and Bogle upset but it was just a hard hit, not dirty. Don’t tell that to the RCH guys, though, I’m sure Bogle isn’t having any of it.

Wacko Zacho won again! The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider was great in Toronto as he slowly worked from third up to first and took the second 250SX win of his career and second in a row. Wacko has gone 3-1-1 to begin the series and has a 12-point lead. Osborne looks great, he moved through the pack in both the heat and the main in total control. When he comes up on a rider he can cut under them, take a different line, rail a turn, whatever he needs to do to get by. No waiting things out for Wacko, he’s aggressive and when you pair that with the fitness he’s got right now, it’s the total package.

“Three laps to go, three laps to go,” is what Joey Savatgy might be saying to himself when this 250SX series is over. Joey was set to collect second behind Osborne and leave Toronto five points back. Instead he crashed in the rhythm and it was a good one at that. Nice work for Joey to get up and salvage a sixth, but he lost 10 points to Osborne and is now down by 12.