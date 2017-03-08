Cooper Webb to Miss Third Consecutive Race

Although MRIs have revealed that Cooper Webb avoided any major breaks, separations, or dislocations in his shoulder in his crash in Minneapolis, the deep bruising he did incur will sideline him Daytona, known as one of the roughest events of the year.

Yamaha announced today that would miss round 10 of Monster Energy Supercross this weekend at Daytona. According to Keith McCarty, motorsports racing division manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., Webb tested his shoulder today before deciding that he would sit out this weekend.

“Cooper gave it a go on Wednesday and tested the fitness of his shoulder in practice aboard his #2 Yamaha YZ450F, but he doesn’t feel that he’s ready yet to return to racing,” said McCarty. “The Daytona track can be one of the toughest on the Supercross schedule, and it’s certainly no place for a rider who is not 100%. Cooper will continue to aggressively rehab his shoulder and get back to his fans and racing as quickly as possible.”

The team has yet to announce a return date for the rookie.