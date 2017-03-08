3 on 3: Questions for Daytona

1. Is there any truth to the series NOT ACTUALLY starting until Daytona?

Steve Matthes: No, there's not. It's a scientific fact that the Monster Energy Supercross season starts at Anaheim in the beginning of January and carries on for 17 weekends ending in Las Vegas. These are not alternative facts.

Jason Weigandt: It does not start at Daytona. "Series starts at Daytona" was just a Ricky Carmichael mind trick to make sure anyone who won Anaheim, or started the season well, still feared him. And actually, if the series had begun at Daytona in 2003, 2005, or 2006, Ricky's title drives would have been in trouble—he was much better BEFORE Daytona than he let on.

Jason Thomas: I think this was all a misunderstanding. Ricky was confused with NASCAR because that series actually does start at Daytona. Seriously, though, this was all just a ploy by RC (the undisputed king of head games) to make sure that anyone who got a points lead (see: David Vuillemin in 2002) knew that Ricky would be hunting him down.

2. Is Daytoner an acceptable way to pronounce Daytona?

Matthes: Not unless you also pronounce America "Americker."

Weege: Sure, but if you want to win there you better have a good traina and a powerful mota.

JT: Only if you like Vegemite or had a kangaroo as a childhood pet.