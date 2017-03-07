Revolver: Cianciarulo’s Rebuild

It wasn’t long ago that Cianciarulo was the talk of the class. In 2014, he entered Toronto—round six of the championship that year—having won three of the first five races of his career and finishing runner-up in the other two. He held a commanding 17-point lead entering that night over his Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate Martin Davalos and seemed like a virtual lock to capture the title. It all came unraveled in practice, when Cianciarulo crashed and hurt his shoulder. He managed to lineup for the main event that night, but crashed again. Writhing in pain on the side of the track, his championship, and season, was over.

“If I really look at it I’ve had a pretty solid life and three years ago when I lost the championship here that was probably the most tragic thing that’s happened to me in my whole life,” he told us Saturday night. “To the point to where I’ve never watched it on TV. You almost kind of block it out of your mind like it didn’t happen. I didn’t even really have bad memories here. I just kind of put it out of my mind. I’ve been through so much since then. It’s like I’m a different person. I’m about a foot taller. Mentality has changed. Just as a kid, as an adult as you grow older, at this age you change, you adapt. I’ve done that three or four times since the last time I was here.”

That night would foreshadow the next two years, each clouded with injuries. After missing two years of Monster Energy Supercross, Cianciarulo made what he calls “rookie mistakes” in the first two rounds of his return. But, as he told us Saturday night after his first podium since 2014, his previous injuries have made him stronger.

“It’s changed me. When I was coming in as an amateur, I had stuff go wrong for me as an amateur like every racer does, but barely,” he said. “I had a pretty solid amateur career and had a couple stumbles as a pro my rookie season outdoors, but then came into supercross and started doing well right away. Up until that point in my life everything was good. Everybody has their struggles as a kid and all that stuff, but my life was pretty solid. Everything was going good. Adversity, but nothing crazy. Then you go from that to having to learn as a 17-year-old kid to, ‘Listen, man, you got to keep picking yourself up, keep picking yourself up.’ I think I proved to myself how much I really love it. I think I would have been done a couple times, a couple injuries ago had I not loved it as much as I do. It just makes it sweeter knowing that I’ve been through all that to get back here. Nobody will really ever know what I’ve done to get back here, but it’s substantial and it just makes it feel better for me.”

During those times, Cianciarulo said he was able to lean on everyone from his mom and dad to Ken Roczen for advice.