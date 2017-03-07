Open Mic: GNCC Winner Stew Baylor

And it’s not just this GNCC win, you’ve been winning races in other series this year.

It’s been unbelievable. It’s the best year I’ve had, by far. I’ve had more success in the last month than I have the last four years.

Well you know the obvious question: why?

You know, I’ve done a lot. The last year I started working with a trainer named Nate Martin, and I got my fitness dialed. He understands what I’ve had to deal with—with my injuries—and what it takes for me to get stronger. He has helped me ride with those injuries and still compete at the top level—that was a huge step in the right direction. I’m also working with Matt Walker practicing my moto skills, and also Andrew Matusek, who raced GNCC also and is a moto trainer. Just trying to mix it up and learn any way I can. I know what works and doesn’t work now. Moto speed is something I needed to work on. I know Kailub [Russell] is working on that as well. My sprint speed has gotten better, too, racing the Sprint Enduro series. Just a lot of things adding up.

I feel like you’ve had trainers in the past and you’ve done work before.

Yeah, I’ve had trainers in the past, and I’m not saying what works for me now is going to work for everyone, but with my injuries and my background, everything I’ve done this off-season has paid off, and a lot of that is the training. Having a guy like Nate, who I talk to daily, he’s making sure every day I’m doing exactly what I need to do, nothing extra and nothing less. I’ve been in the pro ranks for a long time. The people that follow me and like me, it’s more for personality than for speed. Now I have people who are following me because I’m fast again! It feels great to get the pat on the back at the end of the day.

How is the wrist? That was your huge downfall as you were coming through the ranks.

Yeah it was bad. It was a career ending injury, one a lot of guys don’t come back from. I had five surgeries and the bone removed. It bothers me from time to time, but basically my training is based off of my wrist and my shoulder injury. It’s building the muscles around it to make it better. Until this point I didn’t feel like I could finish the third hour of a GNCC strong, but this weekend the third hour was my strongest point. The third hour, I’m not waiting for my wrist to give out. Now I’m worried about being fit enough everywhere else. That third hour, when in the past my legs would give out, or I’d be fatigued, I wasn’t worn out anymore. That was the biggest thing.

I heard in the morning of the race that you wanted to just put some pressure on Kailub Russell—that was your goal. You did that and it actually worked, you took the lead. But then, you were the one dealing with the pressure. So what was that like—not applying pressure, but leading?

Right off the start I positioned myself right with Kailub. I think we were seventh or eighth, and we moved through the pack together. Finally we were one and two, he made that mistake on the hill climb and I was able to take the lead. I knew I would have to put my head down. I know it’s tough to catch someone when they’re out of sight. So I tried to get out of sight, and tried like hell to hold it there. The biggest thing to me, now, is I don’t want to come out of this race like I’m the man to beat. Kailub is still the man to beat, he’s still the champion and he’s very consistent. I’ve always struggled to be consistent. On his bad days he’s still one of the best guys out there. For me, I’ll have the white background as the points leader now, and that will be pretty nerve racking. We’ll see how it plays out this weekend in Florida—I don’t want to blow the woods up by any means, I just want to be consistent, because that’s what I’ve struggled with in the past.

Well, I know you want to look at this as a 13-round series, but you have to stop and take this in for a little bit, right? You were so far down with injuries, now you’ve come back. This is a big moment, your first GNCC overall win!

Yeah definitely, the last 24 hours have been incredible with the amount of support I’ve gotten. I mean, really, I had counted myself out for GNCC wins. I didn’t see myself being able to excel in that series anymore. To be back up there with the top guys in the world, it was an incredible feeling, plus, as one of the underdogs, to be on the top of the podium, that felt even better. Still, I’m not trying to win every weekend, I just want to be more consistent than ever.