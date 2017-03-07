Kyle Cunningham to Fill-In For Matt Bisceglia at JGR Suzuki

AutoTrader.com/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki has been beset by injuries in both classes in the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season. Top 450 riders Justin Barcia and Weston Peick have both missed multiple races, with Peick still sidelined. Their 250SX West Region rider Phil Nicoletti will miss the remainder of supercross, as will their 250SX East Region rider Matt Bisceglia after suffering a fracture to his tib/fib while trying to make it back from a leg injury sustained during the off-season.

The team picked up Kyle Peters to fill-in for the Bisceglia, but due to contract obligations with the Wilson’s Coolair Factory Suzuki team, which Peters will ride for in Australia this year, Toronto served as his last round with the team.

Today, the team announced that they have signed veteran Kyle Cunningham to contest the remainder of the East Region to fill-in for Bisceglia. Cunningham, who rode for Suzuki last year with the now defunct MotorcycleSuperstore.com Suzuki team, will make his debut this weekend at Daytona.

“I actually rode my own 450 this week thinking I would race it in Daytona, so getting the call from Jeremy [Albrecht, JGR Suzuki team manager] asking me to ride the factory bike was great news,” said Cunningham in a team statement.

Cunningham began the East Region riding for BLUE Buffalo/Slater Skins Yamaha, but announced last week on his Instagram account that he would be parting ways with the team after just two rounds.