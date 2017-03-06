Tickle, Davalos, Owen, Bowers on Pulpmx Show Tonight

Toronto SX was epic, eh? Tonight on pulpmxshow.com the Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in with a chat about Toronto and much more. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in multi-time Arenacross champion, 250SX winner and current 51FIFTY Yamaha rider Tyler Bowers as co-host for the entire show.

RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Broc Tickle rode a great race in Toronto as he was in second for most of the main before ending up third for his first ever 450SX podium. We’ll have Tickle on the show tonight to talk about getting sweet redemption on Canada and more.

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Martin Davalos is on a break now from the 250SX West Region but through our buddy Tim Ferry he’s agreed to come on the show to talk about his season so far, we’ll discuss Matthes berating him, his team and who knows what else?

Jace Owen of the TiLUBE/Jack Link's/TUF Racing Honda team has been slaying the AMSOIL Arenacross series this year with 12 main event wins and some real great riding. We’ll have Jace on to talk some AX with us and perhaps Bowers will be able to offer up some advice to Jace on dealing with the upcoming Chase.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We'll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we'll be streaming live and hosting a chat room.

