Steward Baylor Takes First Career Win at VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC

However, Baylor held on and stuck right with the four-time champion. While the two KTM riders battled it out for the lead, another fight was taking place behind them. Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Thad Duvall and Coastal Racing's Ryan Sipes were also in the mix before the third lap was complete.

Just like his teammate, bad luck would strike Duvall when he stopped in the pits with a bent rotor. His new mechanic, Tanner Tremaine, and team members worked diligently to change out the back wheel and get him back on the race course as quickly as possible. With a little less pressure, Sipes shifted his focus on Baylor and Russell. Sipes began to reel in the top-two competitors, until lapped riders troubled his journey.

"I started in sixth but I eventually caught up with Baylor and Russell and was right on their back wheels when the lappers got pretty bad," said Sipes. "They were both riding really good and when I lost them it was hard to make up time."