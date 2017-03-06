R2R eBay Auction Benefiting Jessy Nelson and Dylan Slusser is Now Live

Encinitas, CA – Road 2 Recovery along with many other gracious donors have come together to offer an eBay auction that will benefit some very needed causes. This auction is one of the most diverse offerings spanning sports memorabilia and items from snowmobiling, wakeboarding, hockey, moto/supercross, football, Nascar, IndyCar, and so much more. Click here to place your bids.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to each of these causes, Colten Moore, Jessy Nelson, Ben Leclair, and Dylan Slusser’s Road 2 Recovery funds. The first item will close on Monday, March 13, at 8 a.m. PST with each item closing one minute after that. This staggered start and finish will ensure that if you might have missed one item, you'll still have an opportunity to bid on something else before it closes. All shipping in the U.S. is free.

A few stand out items that will never be seen again are the Anaheim Duck’s star Teeme Selanne framed autographed Anaheim 1 worn Troy Lee Designs jersey and hockey jersey, Teeme Selanne autographed Anaheim 1 worn TLD helmet, Dylan Slusser’s YZ250F FMF autographed exhaust that he was planning on using at the Atlanta race, it is signed by pro supercross riders at the Atlanta race. Dylan Slusser Atlanta Answer gear is signed by pros Ricky Carmichael, Broc Golver, Ryan Dungey, and so many more. This was the Answer kit that Dylan was planning on wearing for that race; this really is one very special item. And a limited edition Schecter Diamond series Jagermeister guitar is available as well.

By participating and buying in this auction you are helping raise much-needed funds for these athletes. Ben Leclair, professional wakeboarder, was injured on November 25, 2016 while practicing at a private wakeboard facility. A trick got away from him and he was rendered unconscious for a short time. Jessy Nelson was injured in the second moto at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla on August 13, 2016. Colten Moore, two-time Snowmobile Freestyle gold medalist was injured during while attempting a double backflip on a snowmobile at Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. Dylan Slusser’s sudden and tragic passing on Febuary 24, shocked the motocross industry. He leaves behind a loving family, friends, and fans that will miss him everyday.

Road 2 Recovery would like to thank everyone who has donated items to our benefit eBay Auction. Without your support this type of turn out wouldn't have been possible. There really is something for everyone and every budget. Big thanks to everyone at Troy Lee Designs who made this possible, Rockstar Energy Drink, Kicker, FMF, Teemu Selanne, Crash Addict Industries, C & A, Rugged Radios, Clay Millican and Stringer Performance, SSV Works, Rath Racing, Bikeman Performance, K&N Racing, Schecter Guitars / Coldcock Whiskey, Fly Racing, Gaerne boots, Liquid Force, Ambush Appeal, TaylorMade, Klay Thompson, Follow Wakeboard, Mike Dowdy, Slingshot, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ty Dillon, Dean Wilson, Paul Menard, Christian Craig, and Derek Gibson and all the anonymous donors (you know who you are) and everyone else who has helped and donated.