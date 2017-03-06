GP Report: MXGP of Indonesia

From time to time motocross throws up one of those races where the scope of the drama feels too vast. So, here are the immediate facts from the latest installment of MXGP: the series returned to Indonesia and one of the biggest bike-crazed nations in the world for the first time in 20 years at a new track on the island of Pangkal Pinang. Round two of 19 took place in high temperatures and humidity … and also with showers battering the course to the extent that a single session served as timed practice for both MXGP and MX2 on Saturday. In addition, the second MX2 moto was cut short by seven minutes on Sunday and the second MXGP race was cancelled altogether.

Somehow Shaun Simpson claimed the sole MXGP moto for his fourth career victory, his second with Yamaha and first for his new Wilvo Yamaha team. Jeremy Seewer survived for his very first MX2 win for Team Suzuki and New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan emerged from two fraught WMX motos to open the six-round ladies competition with a win.

Seven days earlier, when MXGP assembled in Losail, Qatar, for a strangely damp start to the season in the desert, there were already reports that the first Indonesian Grand Prix since 1997 (Yves Demaria—now mentor to Julien Lieber—was the winner that day) being under threat from bad weather. The teams jetted from the Middle East to Asia and endured a week of intermittent tropical downpours: you can imagine the effect on the compact facility at Pangkal Pinang. Practice was barely manageable on Saturday (causing a lot of anxiety and discussion amongst the riders) and although the rain mercifully stopped, only a handful of laps were necessary to carve the terrain into a nightmare of ruts, sticky clay holes, and unpredictable patches of grip on Sunday.