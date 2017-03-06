Boyesen Releases New KTM and Husqvarna CarbonTech Reed System

Lenhartsville, PA – In response to an increasingly high level of demand by riders for an affordable, yet powerful intake system upgrade for their modern KTMs, Husqvarnas, and select Husaberg models, Boyesen is happy to release our new CarbonTech Reed system. Boyesen’s CarbonTech Reeds are the best performing, most cost-effective upgrade option for KTM/Husqvarna/Husaberg intake systems and have been specifically designed to offer improved durability while helping to overcome the sealing and power loss issues experienced by the latest generation of the KTM and Husqvarna stock reed petals.

Boyesen CarbonTech Reeds bolt directly to your stock reed cage without having to modify anything else on your intake system. With CarbonTech your machine will have a greatly improved feel as your engine transitions through the RPM spectrum. Below is list of supported models:

HUSABERG:

Husaberg TE125 14

Husaberg TE250 14

Husaberg TE300 14

HUSQVARNA:

Husqvarna TC125 14-17

Husqvarna TE125 14-16

Husqvarna TE150 17

Husqvarna TC250 14-17

Husqvarna TE250 14-17

Husqvarna TE300 14-17

Husqvarna TX300 17

KTM:

KTM 125 EXC 14-16

KTM 125 SX 14-17

KTM 150 SX 14-17

KTM 150 XC 14-15

KTM 150 XC-W 17

KTM 250 EXC 14-17

KTM 250 R Freeride 15-17

KTM 250 SX 14-17

KTM 250 XC 14-17

KTM 250 XC-W 14-17

KTM 300 EXC 14-17

KTM 300 XC 14-17

KTM 300 XC-W 14-17

KTM 300 XC-W Six Days 14-17

To learn more about the CarbonTech Reed system and for pricing, visit Boyesen.com