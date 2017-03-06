450 Words: Chasing Dungey

“Yeah, there were changes before Phoenix,” he said. “It took me a few weeks to figure it out on what I needed to fix. Went to work and we got her fixed and now we can go out there and just race. In Phoenix’s situation it was kind of the opposite of what our typical tracks get, or what they turn into which is a lot of tight inside lines. The lines come down on each other, a lot of ruts, where Phoenix was more open. I would say even the Oakland race kind of solidified our whole setup where I could win in a hard pack open stadium or a nasty, rutted tight track. So we’re in a good spot. I feel like if I make a mistake it’s all on me. I have the machine to do it now, so it’s pretty cool.”

Talking to some insiders, one of the issues Tomac faced early in the season were tracks that didn’t match up to his home track in Colorado or the Kawasaki track in California. Namely, the race tracks have been tighter than expected, and it took a few rounds to adjust the bike accordingly. Glendale was relatively big, fast, and open—so that’s why it took success in the rutted mess of Oakland to drive home the point.

This is the first year Tomac can be considered to be in the 450 points hunt. In 2014, his rookie year, he was injured at round one. In 2015, he crashed out of Anaheim 1 again, but roared back at round two, tracking down Ken Roczen to take the victory. His season was inconsistent from there, though, and while he finished second in points behind Dungey, he was already down a whopping 63 points after nine races, which makes this year’s 24-point deficit seem tiny in comparison. Still, he’s going to have to be perfect through the second half to make it happen, both winning races and avoiding the mistakes. Matched against Dungey, it won’t be easy.