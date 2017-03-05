The Conversation: Tomac, Dungey, Tickle

Following a 14-second win on Saturday night in the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac has now won four of the last six races in Monster Energy Supercross.

He was only able to pick up three points, though, as Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey fought through the pack after a bad start and claimed second. Dungey now enters Daytona next weekend 24 points ahead of Tomac.

RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Broc Tickle ran second for a majority of the race, before falling victim to Dungey’s charge. Still, Tickle’s third is a major career milestone, as it’s his first in 450SX.

All three riders spoke to the media after the race. We will have full transcriptions later, for now you can watch the video.