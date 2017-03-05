Second MXGP Moto at Grand Prix of Indonesia Cancelled | Results

Due to torrential rain and muddy conditions, Youthstream have elected to cancel the second MXGP moto at the Grand Prix of Indonesia.

Youthstream red flagged the second MX2 moto with around seven minutes remaining and initially awarded points. After discussion, officials have elected not to award points for the race.

Jeremy Seewer won the first race and according to the MXGP website, has been determined as the winner of the class. Davy Pootjes and Julien Lieber rounded out the podium.

Shaun Simpson won the first, and only, MXGP moto today ahead of Glenn Coldenhoff and Clement Desalle.

We’ll have more information later.

MXGP Results