Saturday Night Live: Toronto

Simply put: Eli Tomac is the hottest rider in Monster Energy Supercross right now. Winner of four of the last six races after tonight’s dominating performance at round nine of series in Toronto, Ontario, Tomac is clicking on all cylinders. It hasn’t been that way all season, Tomac struggling out of the gate to 5-6-8 finishes. He told us after tonight’s 14.2 second win that they made changes before Glendale and everything has clicked since then and that they’ve been able to carry it to other rounds. He didn’t specify the change, but whatever it is, it’s obviously working. Tomac now has the most wins on the season (4) and has led the most laps (72) but he’s still second in the most important category—points.

While he picked up three more tonight, Tomac still trails Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey by 24 with eight rounds remaining. Asked if he was in a must-win situation going forward, Tomac said: “I guess if it wasn’t Ryan Dungey’s name in front of me, I could say ‘Oh, hey, second and third is acceptable.’ But it’s Ryan Dungey in front of me so the only thing I can do is to go out there and try to win.”

Tomac faces a stiff challenge if he’s to catch Dungey. Since the start of the 2015 season, Dungey has only finished off the podium three times, and only once through nine rounds in 2017. Tonight, Dungey’s chance at victory ended off the start, as he was buried in ninth after the first lap. This allowed Tomac to sprint to an early lead and never look back. But, as he’s done so many times through his two titles winning seasons, Dungey salvaged a ton of points by making his way to second. It wasn’t easy, though, as Dungey admitted post-race.