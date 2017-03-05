RJ Hampshire Out For Remainder of East Region

GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire will miss the remainder of the 250SX East Region after fracturing his lower tib/fib last night at round three of the series in Toronto. The team announced today on their Twitter account that the injury will not require surgery and Hampshire is expected to be ready for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Hangtown on May 20.

In his third year with the team, the former Horizon Award winner has finished 4-10-14 to begin the season. According to the team Hampshire suffered the injury during the main event last night and got up to finish the race.

GEICO Honda has been riddled with injuries on the East Region. Rookie Chase Sexton sustained a broken femur in pro debut during qualifying in Atlanta and will miss the remainder of the supercross season. Christian Craig also missed Atlanta due to a concussion. He returned for Toronto and scored his first podium of the season.