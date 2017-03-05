Insight: Osborne, Cianciarulo, Craig

It was a huge night for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne in Toronto on Saturday. Not only did the 250 veteran win his second career race, he also picked up a ton of points on title rival Joey Savatgy after Savatgy went down twice late in the race. He now holds a 12-point lead entering Daytona.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo has missed the last two seasons of supercross due to injury. In Toronto, Cianciarulo rode a strong race to claim second, his first career podium since 2014.

GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig returned from a concussion sustained in Atlanta, and picked up his first podium of the 2017 season.

All three riders spoke to the media after the race. We will have full transcriptions later, for now you can watch the video.