Race Day Feed: Toronto

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round nine of Monster Energy Supercross. We'll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes and results from practice, heat races, semi races, LCQs and the main events, so be sure to check back.

Morning Report

Welcome to a frigid Toronto, Ontario, Canada, host of round nine of Monster Energy Supercross. This is the second year the series is back in the Rogers Centre after the race wasn’t held in 2015. The start tonight should be interesting. As Jason Thomas pointed out earlier this week in his Staging Area column, the long start will get speeds up, but a sharp, fairly tight 90-degree left turn will have riders sliding into the outside Tuff Blocks. A quick 180 back the other direction follows, which should provide a test for riders.

Feld and Dirt Wurx listened to the rider’s complaints regarding last weekend’s wall jump into the sand section. The original track design featured the same concept—a wall jump into sand—but that has been changed and now there is a small jump into the sand. Two whoop sections are featured tonight and a rhythm-section that stretches the length of the track. Similar to Oakland and Minneapolis, the track features another double to dragon’s back section after riders cross back over the starting line.

Race Day Live host Daniel Blair and Dunlop’s Broc Glover broke down the track, which you can check out below.