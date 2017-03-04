Race Day Feed: Toronto

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round nine of Monster Energy Supercross. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes and results from practice, heat races, semi races, LCQs and the main events, so be sure to check back. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up on all the action from today.
Morning Report
Welcome to a frigid Toronto, Ontario, Canada, host of round nine of Monster Energy Supercross. This is the second year the series is back in the Rogers Centre after the race wasn’t held in 2015. The start tonight should be interesting. As Jason Thomas pointed out earlier this week in his Staging Area column, the long start will get speeds up, but a sharp, fairly tight 90-degree left turn will have riders sliding into the outside Tuff Blocks. A quick 180 back the other direction follows, which should provide a test for riders.
Feld and Dirt Wurx listened to the rider’s complaints regarding last weekend’s wall jump into the sand section. The original track design featured the same concept—a wall jump into sand—but that has been changed and now there is a small jump into the sand. Two whoop sections are featured tonight and a rhythm-section that stretches the length of the track. Similar to Oakland and Minneapolis, the track features another double to dragon’s back section after riders cross back over the starting line.
Race Day Live host Daniel Blair and Dunlop’s Broc Glover broke down the track, which you can check out below.
Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey, behind his second win of the season last weekend in Atlanta, enters the day 25 points clear of teammate Marvin Musquin, and another two ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac. With eight rounds already down—and only nine more left to complete—these next few races will be huge for Musquin and Tomac in the points race.
On the heels of his first career 250SX win in Atlanta, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne enters round three of the East Region with a slim two point lead on Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy, winner of the opening round in Minneapolis. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jordon Smith, who finished second two weekends ago, enters the race third in points, seven back of Osborne.
Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols, who is coming off his first podium of the season, is fourth in points, 14 back. Adam Cianciarulo, who entered Toronto in 2014 (his rookie year) as the points leader but sustained a shoulder injury forcing him out for the remainder of the supercross season, is fifth in points, 15 behind Osborne.
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|174
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|149
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|147
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|138
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|121
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|45
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|43
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|38
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|31
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|30
In other news, GEICO Honda will get Christian Craig back after the pre-season title favorite missed last weekend due to a concussion. Craig’s rookie teammate, Chase Sexton, is out for the remainder of supercross due to a broken femur suffered in qualifying last weekend.
Kyle Cunningham did not make the trip after parting ways with BLUE Buffalo/Slater Skins Yamaha this week after just two races with the team. The team has yet to announce a replacement.
In 450 news, Cooper Webb will miss a second straight race due to a shoulder injury. MRIs last week revealed that Webb avoided any major breaks, separations, or dislocations in his shoulder, but that he did incur some deep bruising. His status for Daytona has yet to be determined.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Davi Millsaps is back in action after missing last weekend due to a hand injury sustained in qualifying. For a full list of who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report.
Qualifying for today can be seen live beginning at 12:50 p.m. EST with new host Daniel Blair and Jim Holley. Coverage on FS1 is delayed tonight (starting at 10:00 p.m. EST), so if you don’t want spoilers, stay clear as we will be providing live results and analysis.