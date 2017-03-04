Qualifying Races Cancelled at Grand Prix of Indonesia

Torrential rain ahead of the Grand Prix of Indonesia have forced Youthstream to cancel the MXGP and MX2 sessions at the second round of the FIM World Motocross Championship.

Riders did attempt free practice and those times will count toward gate picks for tomorrow’s race.

Shaun Simpson’s 2:39.774 set the mark in MXGP, with Jeffrey Herlings, Romain Febvre, Antonio Cairoli and Kevin Strijbos rounding out the top five. MX2 times were much better, with Brian Bogers’ 2:16.331 holding up as the top time. Jeremy Seewer finished second with a time of 2:21.117. Davy Pootjes, Calvin Vlaanderen and Adam Sterry finished inside the top five.

The first WMX race will go ahead as scheduled today. Racing is still scheduled to go ahead tomorrow.

MXGP Free Practice results