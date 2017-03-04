Privateer Profile: Ronnie Ford

So you broke you leg, took some time off, and gave it another shot. What was it like when you “retired” for the first time?

Well actually I’ve been through a couple awful divorces and that was one of them right about that time. I still raced and I actually went and raced a lot of fair races up through the middle of the country at that time and won quite a bit of money doing that. Then when I came back and I had met somebody else I decided to get a house and all that. I worked my tail off and developed my own business which is what I still have today. Just a few years later I started riding again. I had been riding a little bit the whole time, but I kept in it enough to stay with it and then I’ve done Loretta’s the past few years … past four years I think, in the old man classes and just kept my speed up enough and really zipping here as of the last couple years and just decided to try it again. [Laughs]

And you’re doing every round of supercross this year! I know you have sponsors and stuff, but how are you making this work financially? It’s got to be tough to take all that time away from your business.

Well I had my mechanic on most of the East Coast, he actually has helped me with my work some. He took my stuff and did my job. I clean exhaust hoods for a living for restaurants and whatnot. He took my stuff and did some jobs and we worked it out to where he made some and I made a little, but at least it was keeping it up. Then I had my sponsors pretty much pay for all of it when I was out in California. The problem is most of that … well all of it is dried up right now. Now I come back from a race, work my tail off and knock out some jobs and try to go to the gym as much as I can and then head back out to another round. So I’m not even getting to practice that much right now during the week. Hopefully I can get some stuff going and everything and get a little more help.

So you’re sitting around at Loretta’s with your buddies and they start saying you should try to qualify for a supercross again? How did that conversation go?

Well I don’t think it was at Loretta’s. Just some talk you know, some of my buddies asked “You gonna do supercross again?” I’m like, “Eehhhh I don’t know.” I had gotten my license for the past couple years and I was gonna do it like three years ago. We were going to Dallas and stopped at Compound 77. I was on a 250 four stroke and busted out most of the stuff [on the track] in just a few minutes. I didn’t have my timing down though and there was one great big triple I was trying to get timed just right and came up short on it and I broke my arm and that was the end that.

So this time I was like … people said stuff and I was like, “Yeah, but if I do I gotta have the money to get out there and train, practice and have some time getting used to stuff on supercross.” My nature is just to go out and do stuff just when I look at it and everything, that’s what everybody knows me like. This year I’ve been trying to go against that and try to let it come to me. The fact that I’ve been on the two-stroke … oh my gosh, with the tracks the way they are these days it’s really been a struggle to say the least.

What made you want to drop everything and just go for it this year?

It was the opportunity of a lifetime basically. I’m getting older and I’ve stayed racing for the past several years, trained my butt off so I’m in really good physical shape still. I just got to talking to a couple people about it, they said yeah we’ll help you out. I got the TSX people involved and before I knew it I had enough sponsors to go out and get going with it. I thought about it and I’m not passing that opportunity up. That’s an opportunity of a lifetime. If I qualify I’m pretty sure I’ll be the oldest guy to ever make the show. It would just be a cool accomplishment for all the years I’ve raced and got hurt and never really panned out or anything. It’s just like … trying to live the dream that you’ve always wanted to do.

What was the process of getting your pro license? Have you had to renew it or anything since you first got it?

A couple years ago [Ronnie said it was the last year before the Road to Supercross program was implemented] … well, some people have really questioned like, “How can a dude go and not get his license?” and all that. Well, I had my license eight years ago or whatever, the big class license—250 supercross. When I went to hit them up, I talked to … I think it was Kevin [Crowther from the AMA], he was like, “Well, we looked it up. I trust what you’re saying, but I don’t see any results for you or anything in AMA races.” He goes, “So what I want you to do is go out and get some Pro Am points and get some stuff and give me some results that show me you can still go in AMA races.” So I did that and got my license. I’ve got my license every year since then just to make sure that when I went to do it again I could get it even if I didn’t run. Because if you let it lapse then that’s when you gotta go through the whole deal again.