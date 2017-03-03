Online Registration for the James Stewart Spring Championship Now Open

WORTHAM, Texas – Freestone Raceway is pleased to announce that online registration is now open for the Seventh Annual James Stewart Spring Championship, presented by Parts Unlimited and Thor, the week of March 21-27, 2017.

"We are on track to have a record year at the Spring Championship," said Clayton Miller with Freestone Raceway. "Our family can't wait to welcome the best motocross families in America at our family ranch."

The class structure includes 46 classes for youth riders on 50cc bikes all the way up to vet and senior classes. The race will follow a two-moto format, and official rules can be viewed HERE. A $8,000 purse will be up for grabs between the 250 A Pro Sport, 450 A Pro Sport, and WMX divisions.

The ONSIA Sound Art Women's Motocross Championship (WMX), will also compete in the event. The world's fastest females will battle bar-to-bar for the second round win. In addition to the WMX round, a full selection of classes will be offered for females as part of the Women's Cup, which is held in conjunction with the JS7 Spring Championship.

The event will once again serve as a round for the American Motocross Majors, which is composed of five premier amateur motocross events in the United States. This event will include support from Bell Helmets, Red Bull, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC and Dunlop Tires.

To reserve your gate position for the 2017 JS7 Spring Championship, click HERE.

The Seventh Annual JS7 Spring Championship will take place March 21-25 at the popular Freestone Raceway in Wortham, Texas. For additional information, visit the series official website at FreestoneMX.com or call the track at (713) 962-3386.