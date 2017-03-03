Racerhead #9

There was more bad news when GEICO Honda's Carson Mumford broke his arm by over jumping the triple on his CRF150 (think about that). Mumford was racing in the Amsoil Dominator Supermini class—he's too young to be part of the Road to Supercross program—but his injury set the tone for the whole weekend for his team. Poor Chase Sexton broke his femur with a crash at the end of the whoops, and Christian Craig, fastest of any 250 rider in the whoops all day, crashed in his heat race and suffered a concussion. That makes it easily one of the worst days ever for the GEICO Honda team.

So maybe it's good for that the squad gets to do something different next weekend in Daytona, when Jeremy Martin gets to hop on Ken Roczen's vacant 450 for the Daytona Supercross. This is a Honda-backed event so the brand has to be happy to get another red rider out there. Martin won last year's Daytona SX in the 250 class, and we know he has motocross skills and stamina, no problem. Will be interesting to see how he does on the big bike. I can hear the "he's too small!" chorus right now, but I feel like we've learned through the last decade or so not to equate height or size to 450 results. It’s not like Carmichael or Ryan Villopoto were big dudes and they seemed to have no problems. You really never know.

Finally, a note on our interview this week with Feld's communications training director (media trainer) Nonalee Davis. I think it's awesome that supercross is investing in its own media training for the riders, and I think you can already see some results if you look closely. For some strange reason Blake Baggett and I have always gotten along well and have done some funny, crazy interviews together. But most of the time on the podium, Blake doesn't let that side out. He's gotten better this year, and he credits training with Davis.

"I cannot express how helpful she's been," said Baggett. "She's coaching me to express my personal thoughts when I get a question, and it's definitely showing."

Also Malcolm Stewart said, "I think Nonalee is great for our sport. I am thankful I'm able to work with her. I've already learned a lot about representing myself and my sponsors for my fans, and I hope to keep working with her in the future."

We all know Malcolm is a funny interview, but media training can make everything more polished, but, most importantly, keep it genuine and interesting. You can see that in Baggett. Blake's been funny this year in all venues, from the podium, to the post-race press conference and whatever wacky interaction I have with him. I think we can all agree some more exciting podium interviews would be good for everyone!

Racer X Ride Day (Kyle Scott)

On Wednesday we held a ride day at Castillo Ranch. It was a nice sunny day with the temperature around 65 degrees at the coolest motocross facility I’ve ever been to. With a supercross track, motocross track, hip, ramp, and hill jumps scattered across nearly 500 acres in the hills of Los Alamos, CA, Castillo Ranch is basically Disneyland for dirt bikes. Jim Castillo purchased the ranch in the early 1990s and if you’ve seen a motocross video from that era you’ve probably seen shots from Castillo Ranch. With Ken Roczen’s remake of Jeremy McGrath’s part in Terafirma recently coming out, it only made sense to theme the day to pay homage to classic pieces also shot at Castillo Ranch. With all the history this place has and all the legends who have ridden there, it was cool to simply be there.

805 Beer and a taco man were on hand as well as about 75 people or so that came out to enjoy the long and technical grass track laid out by David Pingree, as well the motocross track groomed to perfection by Frankie Garcia. We invited our advertisers out to say thank you for their continued support and to enjoy a day of riding. We also invited some pro riders such as Grant Langston, Carey Hart, Tyler Bereman, Arik Swan, Darryn Durham, and little ripper Talon Hawkins. The day started on the grass track, shifted to the motocross track and then moved to the hills where the pros were getting upside down throwing whips and going big until dark.

I’m still in the middle of physical therapy for my shoulder and I still can't lift my hand above my head, but that didn’t stop me from strapping on a helmet and spinning a lap on the grass track. Speaking of the grass track, take a lap with Dusty Marvin, while it was still grassy.