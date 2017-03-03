How to Watch: Toronto and More

Prepare yourself for an action-packed weekend of racing. Not only is Monster Energy Supercross taking place this weekend, but the 2017 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) kicks off this weekend at Big Buck, the FIM World Motocross Championship heads to Indonesia for round two, and Amsoil Arenacross’ Atlanta round is being broadcast.
Below is your guide for the weekend.
Monster Energy Supercross
TV Schedule
Round 9 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, March 4
Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1 - Delayed
Online Schedule
Qualifying - 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com
Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App
International
Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.
amsoil grand national cross country championship
Online Schedule
Round 1 | Big Buck
Saturday, March 4 | Sunday, March 5
Saturday
Big Buck Pro ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
Sunday
Big Buck Pro Bike - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
FIM WOrLd motocross championship
TV Schedule
Round 2 | mxgp of Indonesia
Tuesday, March 7
MX2 | Race 2 - 8:30 p.m. EST - CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 9:30 p.m. EST - CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 2 | mxgp of Indonesia
Saturday, March 4 | Sunday, March 5
Saturday
WMX | Race 1 - 11:10 p.m. EST (Friday) - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 3:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 4:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
MX2 | Race 1 - 12:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 1:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
WMX | Race 2 - 2:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 3:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 4:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Amsoil Arenacross
TV Schedule
Round 7 | Atlanta, GA
Sunday, March 5
Coverage - 9:30 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1
2017 Standings
Monster Energy Supercross
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|174
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|149
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|147
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|138
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|121
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|45
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|43
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|38
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|31
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|30
FIM World Motocross Championship
MXGP
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|50
|2nd
|Tim Gajser
|42
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|40
|4th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|32
|5th
|Romain Febvre
|31
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|50
|2nd
|Benoit Paturel
|44
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|40
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|36
|5th
|Michele Cervellin
|28
2017 Numbers
Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017
1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2** Cooper Webb
3* Eli Tomac
4* Blake Baggett
5* Ryan Dungey
6* Jeremy Martin
7* James Stewart
10* Justin Brayton
11* Kyle Chisholm
12* Jake Weimer
14* Cole Seely
15* Dean Wilson
16* Zach Osborne
17** Joey Savatgy
18* David Millsaps
19* Justin Bogle
20* Broc Tickle
21* Jason Anderson
22* Chad Reed
23** Aaron Plessinger
24 Austin Forkner
25* Marvin Musquin
26** Alex Martin
27* Nicholas Wey
28 Mitchell Oldenburg
29* Andrew Short
30 Martin Davalos
31 RJ Hampshire
32 Weston Peick
33* Joshua Grant
34 Benny Bloss
35 Arnaud Tonus
36 Adam Cianciarulo
37 Phillip Nicoletti
38 Shane McElrath
39 Colt Nichols
40 Fredrik Noren
41* Trey Canard
42 Kyle Cunningham
43 Matt Bisceglia
44 Jordon Smith
45 Mitchell Harrison
46 Justin Hill
47 Malcolm Stewart
48 Christian Craig
49 Anthony Rodriguez
50 Luke Renzland
51* Justin Barcia
52 Tyler Bowers
53 Cole Martinez
54 Gannon Audette
55 Jessy Nelson
56 Kyle Peters
57 James Decotis
58 Chris Alldredge
59 Noah McConahy
60 Tristan Charboneau
61 Vince Friese
62 Jesse Wentland
63 Alexander Frye
64 Hayden Mellross
65 Paul Coates
66 Michael Leib
67 Jimmy Albertson
68 Heath Harrison
69 Wil Hahn
70 Dakota Alix
71 Justin Starling
72 Cole Thompson
73 Marshal Weltin
74 Bradley Taft
75 Nick Schmidt
76 Scott Champion
77 Ben Lamay
78 Nick Gaines
79 Darryn Durham
80 Cade Clason
81 Henry Miller
82 Luke Clout
83 Jackson Richardson
84 Daniel Herrlein
85 Thomas Hahn
86 Trevor Reis
87 Chris Howell
88 John Short
89 Austin Howell
90 Dillan Epstein
91 Jacob Williamson
92 Jason Brooks
93 Josh Cartwright
94* Ken Roczen
95 AJ Catanzaro
96 Vann Martin
97 Ryan Sipes
98 Matthew Babbitt
99 Chase Marquier
377* Christophe Pourcel
800* Mike Alessi
Other Links
2017 250SX East Region Preview
Follow Racer X
Racer X Fantasy Supercross | MXGP
Other Info
Rogers Centre
1 Blue Jays Way
Toronto, ON
Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. local
Ticket Prices
Tickets start at $15!
*Additional fees may apply
Tickets available at the Rogers Centre Box Office, all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.
Pit Party
There is NO Pit Party in Toronto.
Total Access Pass
A limited number of Total Access Pass tickets are available.
Each Total Access Pass Ticket includes:
- An exclusive autograph session prior to the main event
- One (1) ticket in the best seats in the house
- One (1) Souvenir Program
Autograph Session takes place from 2:30pm-3:30pm on the day of the event.
**Feld cannot guarantee all riders will be in attendance, nor that fans will get all riders' autographs. Timing is subject to change.