How to Watch: Toronto and More

How to Watch: Toronto and More

Prepare yourself for an action-packed weekend of racing. Not only is Monster Energy Supercross taking place this weekend, but the 2017 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) kicks off this weekend at Big Buck, the FIM World Motocross Championship heads to Indonesia for round two, and Amsoil Arenacross’ Atlanta round is being broadcast.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 9 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, March 4

Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1 - Delayed

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

amsoil grand national cross country championship

Online Schedule

Round 1 | Big Buck
Saturday, March 4 | Sunday, March 5

Saturday

Big Buck Pro ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

Sunday

Big Buck Pro Bike - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

FIM WOrLd motocross championship

TV Schedule

Round 2 | mxgp of Indonesia
Tuesday, March 7

MX2 | Race 2 - 8:30 p.m. EST - CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 9:30 p.m. EST - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 2 | mxgp of Indonesia
Saturday, March 4 | Sunday, March 5

Saturday

WMX | Race 1 - 11:10 p.m. EST (Friday) - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 3:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 4:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

MX2 | Race 1 - 12:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 1:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
WMX | Race 2 - 2:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 3:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 4:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 7 | Atlanta, GA
Sunday, March 5

Coverage - 9:30 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

2017 Standings

Monster Energy Supercross

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN174
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France149
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO147
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA138
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM121
Full Standings

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA45
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA43
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC38
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK31
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL30
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Antonio Cairoli 50
2nd Tim Gajser 42
3rd Clement Desalle 40
4th Evgeny Bobryshev 32
5th Romain Febvre 31

MX2

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Pauls Jonass 50
2nd Benoit Paturel 44
3rd Julien Lieber 40
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 36
5th Michele Cervellin 28

2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2**      Cooper Webb
3*        Eli Tomac
4*        Blake Baggett
5*        Ryan Dungey
6*        Jeremy Martin
7*        James Stewart
10*      Justin Brayton
11*      Kyle Chisholm
12*      Jake Weimer
14*      Cole Seely
15*      Dean Wilson
16*      Zach Osborne
17**    Joey Savatgy
18*      David Millsaps
19*      Justin Bogle
20*      Broc Tickle
21*      Jason Anderson
22*      Chad Reed
23**    Aaron Plessinger
24        Austin Forkner
25*      Marvin Musquin
26**    Alex Martin
27*      Nicholas Wey
28        Mitchell Oldenburg
29*      Andrew Short
30        Martin Davalos
31        RJ Hampshire
32        Weston Peick
33*      Joshua Grant
34        Benny Bloss
35        Arnaud Tonus
36        Adam Cianciarulo
37        Phillip Nicoletti
38        Shane McElrath
39        Colt Nichols
40        Fredrik Noren
41*      Trey Canard
42        Kyle Cunningham
43        Matt Bisceglia
44        Jordon Smith
45        Mitchell Harrison
46        Justin Hill
47        Malcolm Stewart
48        Christian Craig
49        Anthony Rodriguez
50        Luke Renzland
51*      Justin Barcia
52        Tyler Bowers
53        Cole Martinez
54        Gannon Audette
55        Jessy Nelson
56        Kyle Peters
57        James Decotis
58        Chris Alldredge
59        Noah McConahy
60        Tristan Charboneau
61        Vince Friese
62        Jesse Wentland
63        Alexander Frye
64        Hayden Mellross
65        Paul Coates
66        Michael Leib
67        Jimmy Albertson
68        Heath Harrison
69        Wil Hahn
70        Dakota Alix
71        Justin Starling
72        Cole Thompson
73        Marshal Weltin
74        Bradley Taft
75        Nick Schmidt
76        Scott Champion
77        Ben Lamay
78        Nick Gaines
79        Darryn Durham
80        Cade Clason
81        Henry Miller
82        Luke Clout
83        Jackson Richardson
84        Daniel Herrlein
85        Thomas Hahn
86        Trevor Reis
87        Chris Howell
88        John Short
89        Austin Howell
90        Dillan Epstein
91        Jacob Williamson
92        Jason Brooks
93        Josh Cartwright
94*      Ken Roczen
95        AJ Catanzaro
96        Vann Martin
97        Ryan Sipes
98        Matthew Babbitt
99        Chase Marquier
377*    Christophe Pourcel
800*    Mike Alessi

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

Race Center

2017 450SX Team Guide

2017 250SX East Region Preview

MXGP Preview

Follow Racer X

Twitter - @racerxonline

Instagram - racerxonline

Facebook

Racer X Fantasy Supercross | MXGP

Other Info

Rogers Centre
1 Blue Jays Way
Toronto, ON

Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. local

Ticket Prices 

Tickets start at $15!
*Additional fees may apply

Tickets available at the Rogers Centre Box Office, all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.

Pit Party

There is NO Pit Party in Toronto.

Total Access Pass
A limited number of Total Access Pass tickets are available.

Each Total Access Pass Ticket includes:
- An exclusive autograph session prior to the main event
- One (1) ticket in the best seats in the house
- One (1) Souvenir Program

Autograph Session takes place from 2:30pm-3:30pm on the day of the event.

**Feld cannot guarantee all riders will be in attendance, nor that fans will get all riders' autographs. Timing is subject to change.

Animated track map

Track Map

Seating Chart

Race Day Schedule

Enlarge here.
Enlarge here.