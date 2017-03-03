Exhaust: Rating the Ratings

This is also a reminder to slow the roll on the whole NASCAR is shrinking and dirt bikes are exploding narrative. NASCAR’s TV ratings might be down from the highs of 10 years ago, but the second-tier NASCAR series (Xfinity) drew nearly four times the eyeballs of the biggest supercross race this year. NASCAR might have its struggles, but it’s still massive compared to dirt bike racing. We’ve got room to grow, I’d say.

What’s more puzzling? Minneapolis was the second-highest rated race this season, which is crazy because the race didn’t even air live! It was a tape-delayed broadcast, which shows again that a good lead in (UFC, in this case) is the best medicine. We fans would think that live races, or the hype of Anaheim 1 would lead to a blockbuster rating. But there just aren’t enough genuine supercross fans living their life around Saturday night TV for those things to make as big a difference as some dudes having a UFC party night and leaving the TV on when it’s done. Atlanta drew 547,000, Minneapolis 396,000, and Anaheim 1 drew 292,000. Starting at a manageable East Coast time zone probably helped Atlanta’s rating, but Minneapolis’ tape-delayed race didn’t air any earlier than Anaheim 1, and still drew more eyeballs despite not being live and not being the season opener. We insiders who obsess about the sport sweat the details that mainstream America doesn’t even know about. For supercross to get big TV ratings, it’s all about the lead in and time zone, really.

The good news is Feld Motor Sports, which runs Monster Energy Supercross, is working on it. For decades supercross was a live event that also had some TV coverage, but over the last few years TV has started to take priority. The Oakland and Dallas races, for example, were shifted to earlier start times to fit into better TV windows. Unfortunately, a new UFC deal signed late last year torpedoed those plans, as Fox Sports made the UFC events a bigger priority and shifted coverage of those events around it. By then, Feld had already made stadium deals and printed tickets with the earlier Dallas and Oakland start times, and it was too late to change back and fit the new UFC-centric FS1 schedule. Those races didn’t air live on FS1—but we now know that doesn’t matter all that much as far as the ratings are concerned. Dallas still drew 306,000 (Oakland wasn’t as strong because it had to air on FS2, which has a much smaller household reach).