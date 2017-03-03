Cobra Announces Expanded Program for GNCC

HILLSDALE, Mich., – Officials with Cobra Moto announced today an expanded program involving the nation’s premier competition off-road motorcycle series—the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series, presented by Maxxis.

The Michigan-based, American-made Cobra Moto special edition off-road CX50, CX50FWE and CX65 bikes will feature an elite team of Cobra factory riders, including Indiana’s Logan Grounds, North Carolina’s Mason Raynor, and South Carolina’s Andrew Segars. This marks the first time in Cobra Moto’s history that its MX Elite team has been expanded to include a team of off-road racers.

In addition to its new GNCC off-road team, Cobra Moto will also step up its overall GNCC Series support. Highlighted by new cash contingency program and at-race trackside support at the majority of the summer-long GNCC tour stops, Cobra Moto’s support of the GNCC Series stands at an all-time high in 2017.

“Beginning back when Austin Forkner with Cobra Moto and competing at the GNCCs, we’ve seen a steady rise in the CX series bikes at the starting line—and on the podium—at off-road events in general,” said Cobra Moto president Sean Hilbert. “And one need look no further than the parking lot on the GNCC event grounds to understand the scope of the series, including the family atmosphere and, more than ever, mini cycles in the starting lineup.”

With that Cobra Moto’s special edition off-road package comes on both the CX65s and CX50s. This includes hand guards from team sponsor Acerbis, along with Unabiker (another Cobra Moto sponsor) skid plates and rad guards, and a CARD shark fin.

Cobra Moto contingency at the GNCC Series:

Class 1st 2nd 3rd Total per round Total for season 65cc 10-11 $50 $30 $20 $100 $1300 65cc 7-9 $50 $30 $20 $100 $1300 50cc 8-9 $50 $30 $20 $100 $600 50cc 5-7 $50 $30 $20 $100 $600 50cc 4-6 $50 $30 $20 $100 $600 $4400

In addition to the contingency, Roost MX will design and supply the Cobra Moto Elite Off-Road Team members with apparel, along with designing the factory graphics for Cobra Moto’s vehicles, pit shirts, jackets, hats, and team wear.

Cobra Moto would like to thank all of the companies it partners with to bring the finest minicycles in the world to market including Acerbis, Unabiker, Bel-Ray, SKF, CARD, Dunlop, Answer/Pro Taper, and Roost MX.