Classic Race: The 1990 Gatorback National

During the 1980s and early ‘90s (up to 1997) AMA Motocross held what MXA’s Jody Weisel referred to as “the orphan national.” The Gatorback National was the one motocross race that was held before SX ended, on the edge of Bike Week in Daytona. Here’s how the race looked in 1990 when I was shooting photos for Cycle News, Dirt Rider, and The Racing Paper (what is now Racer X Illustrated). But first, let's take a look at the results from that race.