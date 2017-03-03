Bench Racing Ammo: Chad Reed

They don’t pack the berms because they want to make them fluffy and nice and rutty or whatever it is that they’re trying to achieve out of it, but the problem is the current generation of four-strokes, KTM and Huskys in particular, the way they turn and how they turn, once upon a time you used to land in the middle of the track or if it’s a right-hand turn you used to land in the middle or to the right, and then you used to use middle to exit of the turn always. Then you were protecting the line. So then when you wanted to set somebody up you could kind of jump a little bit to the left, square up the turn. But now every turn you basically have a head-on with somebody. I believe that that’s why there’s no racing. For me, when I make a pass or you’re coming up on somebody, how many times through the race that I could count that you almost have a head on? Because that’s where the rut goes. So you have to follow the racetrack. You can’t go against the grain. So you’re kind of doing that, and then what Marvin did is Marvin just jumped in there frustrated and had to make a pass, and Bogle’s stuck in a rut. So when you hit him, it’s like he’s up against this curb and then the contact is magnifying and it’s huge. It looks dirty and it looks nasty, but it’s just what you have to do. It sucks. We have to ride like complete douche bags. You have to make contact to make passes these days and it kind of sucks. You used to be able to be creative and that creativity always paid off, but now it’s not like that anymore.

Your season as a whole—you’ve got that great ride in Glendale, a second place. This weekend you rode pretty well. But there’s no secret it hasn’t been going as well as you would have hoped. How frustrating has it been?

It’s just been a disaster, to be honest. I feel like I’m past the frustrating [part]. It’s like the season’s over for me. It’s been an absolute disaster. I came in with a full head of steam and felt like I was close, and I still stand by that. I was in really good shape. We weren’t that far off. We’ve struggled here and there but no more or less than other seasons. But my starts have just been pathetic. Just haven’t been able to nail my starts. Trying every solution imaginable. Now I’m to a point where I feel like I have it in place and I know that the feeling is consistently the same. Now it’s just a matter of building confidence. I’ve quit doing starts during the week because you work so hard on it that then you start going down. Everybody wants to tell you you’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong, it’s this, it’s that … I’ve been a pro for 18 years. I know what the problem is. It is what it is. You have to find something that at least gives you a feeling that’s consistent, and then build confidence from there. In all honesty, the last two weekends we haven’t changed anything. Two weeks ago I went to a cable pull and it was too far. A lot of the reasons why I went to the hydraulic was very clear to me in Dallas, but I had to kind of go back to baseline, obviously without telling everybody what we’ve done. Obviously we’re trying different parts and whatnot. I feel like we found a solution with the clutch. Then we had to back up a little bit, go back to the hydraulic this weekend. It was good. In the main event I felt something that was a little bit on my mind from the week, from Tuesday’s riding. So we’ll implement that into this weekend and I think I’ll be fine. I think I can grow from here. I think when I’m in good position I can be a podium guy. That’s what’s been frustrating this year. I don’t think the bike’s been left field or anything like that—it’s just been position. You see Marvin … I watched Phoenix and here I am out front riding well and you’ve got Marvin threatening for race wins the two previous weeks and was a ninth place guy at best and looked terrible in the back. That’s what the fields are and that’s how the tracks are. It’s difficult to come through.

We all love the sport and we follow it and even fans of Chad Reed or fans of Ryan Dungey, fans of Marvin. Whoever shows up on a Saturday night, literally their hero 10 feet out of the gate, there’s your race.

I would agree with that, this year for sure. That’s been my weakness all year is just not being able to get out front. Phoenix, and then we went to Oakland and Oakland was rutty. Oakland was a great test in the fact that I struggled in ruts last year with the bike, and I felt like we made great progress in that area and had nothing to show for it. I felt comfortable riding but just couldn’t go, couldn’t ride. I had to be patient and pick guys off one by one. It was difficult. I think we’re better than what the result shows, but that’s racing. You don’t get to hang your hat on that you’re good Tuesday and Thursday. You’ve got to be good on Saturdays. That’s what I need to be better at. I think in general the weekend went really good and it was a positive weekend. Everybody I think believed that I was a podium guy this weekend if I didn’t throw it down, or had a shot at it. So I think we were all feeling good about how the weekend went. That’s all we can. Like I said, I feel like I’m past the point of being frustrating because it’s over. I’m not going to be a champion this year. Right now all it is is about just staying focused, get consistently better at my starts and have a shot at winning and try to be the oldest supercross winner.

We got GET ECU on the show a couple weeks ago and Dan Truman was on. It’s something that you use regularly, along with a lot of guys like Cooper and the JGR guys and everything. It’s a neat product that really does seem to help.

It really does. Going back to my TwoTwo days, when you’re trying to build a motorcycle to compete against the factory guys you got to have something. I’d been a factory guy so I knew what was available. The next best thing closest to the unattainable factory stuff is GET. Mitch [Payton] started importing it or doing something, being a dealer or whatever it was back then. I knew nothing about it, but we worked closely with the Italian guys those first years on Honda. It was great. They’ve come a long way since then. Here I am on a factory team using it. We’ve got launch control now and all kinds of plug and plays and all the cool things. Even for us, we time out engines and it’s just like simple things. They have an app where if you want to check the TPS and make sure the TPS is all set correctly and all that. My practice bike [mechanic]—he’s not an engineer or a data guy, but he can easily just start the bike and go off of the app and set TPS and all that kind of stuff. It’s getting more user-friendly and obviously at Factory Yamaha we rely on it and trust it.