Cody,

This has become a major problem for our sport. Local tracks in 2017 look more like a supercross practice track from the early 1990s. I understand that the sport should progress, but at what cost? European tracks still have big, fun jumps but they are tabletops and step-ups instead of doubles with huge gaps that will kill or maim you when you mis-time them. Thanks to the unreal power and torque of modern four-stroke bikes, riders who don’t have the talent or technique to jump large obstacles are fumbling their way through the turns, lining up to the jump, and pinning it. They may pull it off for a while but at some point those riders end up going down in a big way and the injuries are ugly. The vast majority of injuries occur when you leave the ground. The bigger and more technical the jumps, the more frequent and severe the injuries will be. There are ways to make big, fun jumps that are safe [relatively speaking], but track builders are too lazy.

This week was our annual Race X Ride Day and we held it at the famed Castillo Ranch. I spent several hours the day before marking out a grass track in the unimaginably massive hills surrounding the main track. The recent rains provided perfect prep and the result was something that was challenging for pro riders and safe enough for mini bikes to ride. And the only jump was a rolling tabletop that was maybe 20 feet across the top. Despite the lack of jumps, most of the folks that came up said it was the best time they have had on a bike in a long time. I’m not saying we should build tracks with no jumps. But if you have good dirt, utilize the elevation change, and make the jumps safe, everybody has fun and goes home safe.

PING

DP,

I'm gonna double dip here. First one. Why don't the big race teams remove neutral from the transmissions from the gearbox on the main race bikes? Obviously this would be a terrible move for practice bikes but on the full on race motors that have the clutches replaced nearly every time they come off the track, wouldn't have much idle time with the clutch pulled in and motors tore apart after every main event I would think this would prevent guys like Osborne (most recently) from hitting neutral in the corners or worse before a big triple and causing a severe injury. Other than pushing the bike to the line or warming up the motor I see more good than not. Just a thought.

Second one. What's up with so many guys ditching the neck protectors? Dungey, Reed, Millsaps, Grant etc. These guys all used to wear them and now put them to the side for one reason or another.

Thanks for the weekly entertainment.

Zakk

Finally Nat'l # 81 AFT Twins