The List: 10 Best of the Georgia Dome

When the Georgia Dome first joined the Monster Energy Supercross circuit back in 1993, it marked a respite from a decade of cold, muddy (and even snowy!) Atlanta supercrosses back at the open-air Fulton County Stadium. (However, as bad as the weather was, Fulton County Stadium’s 1990 race is the best SX race of all time, in my personal opinion.)

The dome would add much more than climate control to the February supercross setting. Through the decades, the ATLSX would become the largest and most popular event of the season. Massive growth of the sport in the Southeast, including a huge group of native pros or riders that moved to the area, and could thus call this a home race, helped. Also, Atlanta became a winter haven for any dirt bike fan within a weekend drive of the dome. Those stands were packed not just with Georgia residents, but fans from the Carolinas, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and more, all getting their first road-trip shot of the season to watch a race in person. It didn’t hurt that the DMXS Radio show blew up the annual homecoming with a big party and big promotion. Add it all up, and the Georgia Dome began hosting the largest crowds in the history of the sport. Right on.

Don’t worry, although the stadium is going away, the race is not, it’s just moving right next door to a new building. But it seems right to give the Georgia Dome a proper sendoff by looking back at some of its best supercross moments. Cue The List!

10. Beginning and Ending: The first Georgia Dome SX came in 1993, and it was no surprise that Damon Bradshaw won. Damon, of North Carolina, also won what had become his home race in 1991 and 1992 at the old stadium. But Bradshaw’s win looks strange, now. Rookie Jeremy McGrath shocked the world with a four-race winning streak early in the ’93 season, but Bradshaw’s ATL win made it appear the series was getting back to normal, with Bradshaw about to retake his spot atop the pecking order. Instead, it would end up as the last supercross win of Bradshaw’s career.

9. Overhead Cam: McGrath kept dominating for years, and had five-straight wins in 1995 as the series headed for Atlanta. At the time, six-straight would have been an all-time record. So this event was hyped up, and Showtime obliged by agreeing to wear a helmet cam in the main event (can you imagine how rudimentary that thing must have been with 1995 technology?). That camera got a great shot of McGrath and Mike Craig colliding on a jump, and McGrath crashing. Mike LaRocco won the race to end MC’s streak, and the helmet cam wouldn’t appear on another factory rider for a long, long time.

8. First Timers: The early stages of 250SX East Region opened the door for many first-time main event winners, including Zach Osborne this year, as well as Wil Hahn, Josh Grant, and even Ricky Carmichael. While Carmichael and Grant were relative newcomers when they grabbed SX win number one, Hahn had been at it seemingly forever, and Osborne forever and a half. But whether the win represented a coming of age or the culmination of a long journey, it was sweet to do it in front of smart fans who understood how big it was.