Staging Area: Toronto

The track itself could be the biggest of the year if dirt allowed for it. The floor in the Rogers Centre is massive. In fact, when I raced arenacross here in early 2003, the entire pit area was on the floor along with the track. There is enough room to make a track with 1:30-plus lap times but of course that won’t happen. Point being, this place is huge. The start is long and will be interesting. That long run will get speeds up, but the sharp 90-degree left turn will have riders sliding into the outside Tuff Blocks. That is followed by a quick 180 back the other direction, changing the strategy from the typical start. Normally, riders can brake early and hug the inside and come out near the front, even with a bad jump off the line. The riders on the outside are put under immense pressure to get there first in order to have any chance at all. With this adaptation, that slow inside move is compromised because the riders will be forced to the outside in the next 180. Those outside riders will then be handed the coveted inside line in the aforementioned 180. It will be interesting to see that scenario play out as everyone vies for the lead spots exiting that 180. The Bible says that “This track giveth and taketh away.” Ok, it didn’t say that, but if Jesus lined up for Toronto he would be using that little nugget of truth on the podium.

The next few sections are very basic. There are small rollers leading into a five-jump rhythm which I believe will be a two-three combo. That triple will land into a tight 180 back into some smaller whoops which should break down and be very easy in the night’s racing. After that, things get real. There is a stadium-length rhythm section that will be the focal point of track walk. Finding the optimal way through this section is always fun to watch in timed qualifying. Riders like Justin Brayton, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac seem to find a way to go bigger than most. One thing’s for sure, there will be some serious tripling and seat bouncing going on in that lane. The next tight 180 leads into a standard supercross triple and immediately into another tight 180. There is a second set of whoops here but I expect them to break down and become easier and easier as the night progresses. The next 180 runs directly into the wall/sand section like we saw in Atlanta. I am interested to see if Feld and Dirt Wurx respond to the harsh criticism from the riders when it comes to this section. If it’s built differently, you can be sure it was because of the rider “input.” Crossing over the start, there is another double to dragon’s back section, just like we saw in Oakland and Minneapolis. Look familiar? It should. The finish line jump is next, finishing a lap in Toronto.

Overall, the track looks to carry the theme of very tight 2017 tracks. There are several short straightaways, bouncing back and forth between 180s. With the tight layout, expect passing to be at a premium once again. The 180s are always a plus but if there isn’t enough length in the section leading into the turnto make up a gap and pull alongside, it’s all for not. The keys for success will be the start (shocker), nailing that rhythm section, and dealing with the track deterioration over 20 minutes.

Questions I Want Answered:

Which way will the momentum pendulum swing leaving Toronto? Dungey’s ATL win was a huge coup.

Does Zach Osborne take off with this series?

How much poutine does Steve Matthes sneak back into the U.S. on Sunday?

Joey Savatgy has had one great weekend and one not so great weekend. Toronto is pivotal for righting the ship. Which way does this series go?