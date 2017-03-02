Shoulder Injury Forces Cooper Webb Out of Toronto

A shoulder injury sustained in a heat race crash in Minneapolis will force Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb to miss a second consecutive race. Keith McCarty, motorsports racing division manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., announced today that Webb will miss Toronto this weekend.

The team has not announced a return date, but Webb said in a team statement he hopes to return soon.

“I was really hoping that I could race in Toronto, but my shoulder is still really sore, and I need to give it a little more time before I can return. I’m doing everything I can to recover—listening to my trainer and rehabbing—and I hope to return to the track soon.”

MRIs last week revealed that Webb avoided any major breaks, separations, or dislocations in his shoulder, but that he did incur some deep bruising.

After missing Atlanta, Webb was expected to try and ride this week to test his shoulder for this weekend.

We’ll provide an update on his status for Daytona as we know more.