Kyle Cunningham Parts Ways with BLUE Buffalo/Slater Skins Yamaha

Kyle Cunningham announced on Instagram today that he has parted ways with BLUE Buffalo/Slater Skins Yamaha after just two rounds of the 250SX East Region.

Cunningham wrote, in part, that he is unsure at this time what he is going to do next, but that he hopes something “materializes over the next couple weeks.”

In just two races with the team, the veteran did not make the main event in Minneapolis (reportedly due to mechanical problems) and finished 12th last weekend in Atlanta.

The team has yet to announce a replacement rider.