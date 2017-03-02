Injury Report: Toronto

Comment: It’s somewhat uncertain when Peick will return to action after lacerating his kidney and dislocating his wrist during practice in Glendale, although Peick indicated on Instagram his recovery is going well, and that he’s scheduled to have pins removed from his wrist on March 20. The team is planning on Peick being back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, but says there’s a chance he’ll be able to race a few supercross races at the end of the season.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm

Comment: Roczen had a huge crash at A2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). There is currently no timetable for his return.

Cooper Webb – Shoulder

Comment: Webb went down in his heat race in Minneapolis and injured his shoulder. He suffered some deep bruising and is still unable to return to racing. He’ll miss Toronto.

250SX

Comment: Bisceglia was getting close to racing again after breaking his foot in December, but a broken leg suffered while practicing at Glen Helen recently has postponed his return. As of now there is no timetable on his return.

Benny Bloss – Shoulder/Humerus

Comment: Bloss crashed out at Minneapolis, dislocating his shoulder and fracturing the top of his humerus bone in the process. He’ll have surgery and be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Tyler Bowers – Femur

Comment: Bowers fractured his right femur during practice in Glendale. He and the team believe he could be back for Seattle.

Christian Craig – Concussion

Comment: Craig crashed in his heat race in Atlanta and missed the rest of the night with a concussion. The team says he’ll be ready to go in Toronto.