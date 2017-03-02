Autograph Signings for Toronto Supercross

Looking to get an autograph from your favorite rider this weekend at the Toronto Supercross? A lot of teams will be having autograph sessions throughout the weekend, so make sure to check out this post, as we'll be updating where teams will be holding their sessions.

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha

Stop by Puffer’s Lounge inside the Rogers Centre on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. local time. Chad Reed will be there to meet you and sign autographs, and the Monster Energy Girls will be there as well.