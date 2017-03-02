2017 GNCC Season Kicks Off This Weekend at Big Buck

While Russell has took home gold at the past three Big Bucks GNCC events, Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Josh Strang is no stranger to the podium either. While an injury sidelined Strang from the last three races of 2016, his past results and off-season practice prove that he will continue to be a front runner.

Strang's teammate, Thad Duvall, will also be a rider to keep an eye on at the Big Buck GNCC. As the season progressed last year, so did Duvall's results. The Big Buck GNCC will serve as the first GNCC that Duvall will race on his factory-backed ride. Duvall demonstrated that he has the skillset needed to take the top spot on the podium, and perhaps his new team will provide the support needed to make it happen.

BETA USA's Jordan Ashburn will also be testing out his new team on Sunday. Like Duvall, Ashburn has competed in several pre-season races that aren't associated with GNCC Racing. However, these races have provided Ashburn with opportunities to set up his bike to his liking so he can come out swinging at the first round.