10 Things to Watch: Toronto

By Aaron Hansel and Chase Stallo

Box Checked

Landing on the 450SX podium is a big accomplishment no matter who you are, but for Blake Baggett and the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team, last Saturday’s third place was especially sweet. A 450SX podium has been the team’s ultimate goal for a very long time and they were ecstatic after finally getting it done in Atlanta. Now that the monkey is off their back, we’ll see if the team can turn the Georgia Dome podium into a podium streak in Toronto. –Aaron Hansel

Box Checked Part II

If you didn’t know Zach Osborne had never won a supercross race before you probably wouldn’t have guessed it while watching the 250SX main event. Osborne, who took over the lead on lap six and never looked back, rode brilliantly to finally notch the first 250SX win of his career by over six seconds. Well, it finally did look like his first win as he celebrated on the last lap and over the finish line, because he let the emotion loose. Plus, thanks to Joey Savatgy’s fourth place, Osborne also took over the points lead. Can Osborne increase his championship lead and win count in Toronto? -Hansel

Minor Setback

After winning the 250SX East Region opener in Minneapolis, Savatgy got a bad start in Atlanta and was unable to repeat the feat. In fact, Savatgy didn’t even make the podium in the Georgia Dome, which at this point in his career comes as a bit of a surprise. He also lost the red plate and now trails Osborne by two points. If Savatgy can bounce back for a win in Toronto, he’ll regain the points lead and prevent Osborne from gathering any dangerous momentum. -Hansel