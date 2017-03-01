Windham, Osborne, Beams on DMXS Radio Tonight

There are some riders in our sport that transcend their record and time on the bike and Kevin Windham is certainly included in that elite club. Somehow four years have passed since his sudden retirement and I still wait for the spotlight to hit him in opening ceremonies for another epic transfer for the fans. Kevin is still heavily involved in the sport and his track Farm 14 is set to host an area qualifier for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in a few short weeks. We’ll get his thoughts on wearing a promoter’s hat and get his perspective on all of the supercross racing, too!

There are certain milestone wins that can bring the collective fan base together no matter who your favorite rider is or who you were pulling for before the gate dropped. We had that two weeks ago with Marvin Musquin, and again in Atlanta when Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Zach Osborne won his first career supercross race. We’ve been on the long ride with Zach since his mini bike days and just had to get him on for this career moment in our hometown.

Coach Robb Beams has been part of the DMXS family for a long time and our listeners really appreciate his informative segments on the show. Robb is will be hosting a training and nutrition seminar at the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at the Daytona International Speedway next week so we have a lot to cover with our good friend tonight.

