Observations: Atlanta

A few of us have been wondering if Dungey is going to retire at the end of the year. His contract is up and usually by now a rider on his level would have re-upped with their OEM if they wanted to keep going. And I hear that KTM’s had a contract for Ryan on the table for a while now, but he hasn’t signed it. Remember, Eli Tomac’s contract is up as well so that would be a big fish for KTM to go out and try to get if they needed to replace Dungey. All of these things are going on now, trust me.

I asked DeCoster about Dungey’s future plans:

“I talked to him about it before the start of the season and we both agreed that whatever he does, we will support his decision. From what I can see he is healthy, he is really healthy. He could ride another four or five years if he decides to. A lot of people started asking questions. I don’t know why all of a sudden everybody’s starting to talk about it. He’s 27 years old. Look at [Chad] Reed. Ryan lived always healthy. He has not had big injuries. So he will do what he likes to do, what he wants to do. Whatever he chooses to do.”

Have you given him a timeline at all or anything?

“No, he can decide whenever he wants. He earned that.”

The people I talk to say that Ryan is a bit hesitant to sign back up as of now, that he’s mulling retirement over and will decide after supercross what he’s doing. Also, what’s the 2018 supercross format going to look like? Big changes are supposed to be coming (I know, I know, we heard that last year and nothing really happened) and maybe whatever those changes turn out to be will sway Ryan’s mind one way or another.

Tomac didn’t get that bad of a start, he tucked in right behind Baggett who came out second and was creeping around the inside like TLC. But he couldn’t jump the next rhythm lane like he wanted to so that put him around 10th. From there it was WFO through some really fast dudes like they weren’t even there and he closed on Dungey late in the race. Big freaking deal if you’re Eli, closing in on Dungey doesn’t matter—the bottom line is you lost three points, but his ride was glorious for sure. Hat tip for the effort oh green one! I could tell in the press conference that he wasn’t impressed, though.

Blake Baggett’s been fast all year long, his average qualifying time is fourth overall, yet he sits ninth in points due to crashes and other things. The #4 KTM rider appears to be gelling with his new ride, he’s working hard and I think the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team hiring Michael Byrne to a multi-year contract to work with the team riders was a smart thing. Byrner’s a sharp dude, he’s helped Mike Alessi and Andrew Short not too mention his buddy Chad Reed over the years and although he never won a race here in America, he came close plenty of times and is a cerebral guy. I don’t know how much Baggett’s been working with Byrner, but he’s appeared to have acquired a bit more supercross skill this past off-season. In Atlanta, he won a heat, got a great start and at one point was catching Dungey! Blake settled in for hard-earned third and hey, look at that … Daytona is coming up!

If I don’t talk about Baggett as a HUGE sleeper for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will you just please punch me in the face the next time you see me? Watch out for the BB gun outdoors, bro.

I went over to Chad Reed’s pits between practices to see what was up and, to the surprise of nobody, his forks were off. Chad Reed and “his forks were off” pretty much goes together like peanut butter and jelly. The #22 has never met a setting that he didn’t want to try. And let’s be honest here, he needs to try just about anything at this point because he’s really been sucking lately. Remember Glendale? That was a long time ago.

But there’s some hope here, folks. In Atlanta he was good … really good. The new “thing” for the #22 was getting out front in each practice and laying down some fast laps and he qualified second. He rode well in the heat and in the main he got a decent start and was charging forward. As he told us on the Pulpmx Show on Monday, he thought that a podium was very doable for him as he worked forward. But then he crashed and those dreams were over. He rode hard to get back to seventh, and yeah, on paper it’s a seventh but he was better than that. Trust me!