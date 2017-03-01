Between the Motos: Nonalee Davis

What do you think makes moto fans different than other fans?

I feel like an NFL fan would be like, “I’m emotional [about my sport], too.” But Aaron Plessinger said this to me, that the track is alive. What a great statement. The track is alive and it’s always changing, and you never know. Each time that you come around a turn it changes. The difference is fans of the NFL or fans of NBA or whatever, they understand the plays. They understand, “Oh, he fouled because he went out for a jump shot and hit the guy,” or whatever. I think with these fans, they never know what to expect in a race, because the track is constantly changing. It’s constantly presenting new problems and new things for these guys to overcome. So I think the fans really understand that they have no idea who’s going to win, and you really don’t. This year has been an amazing example of that. The podium is changing. There’s this excitement to that. You don’t know who’s going to win and you don’t know when the track’s going to win. You don’t know whose bike is going to break. I think that’s also a difference. These athletes are working with machines, where a lot of the athletes that I’ve worked with up to this point just relied on their own athletic ability. These athletes actually work with machines, so they have to overcome an entire other element with the machine and with the track that’s ever changing.

Is there any particular motocross athlete that you’ve worked with so far that you’ve seen a pretty big growth in the small time you’ve worked with them?

Yes, actually I have. I would hate to call them out. Some of the guys in the 250 class that are really open to coaching. They get it. They want to be better and they want to engage with the fans. They love the fans more than any other athlete I’ve ever worked with, I would say. They remember what it was like. I’ve always asked them this question—do you remember the athlete that didn’t sign your poster? Every single one of them had a name. Unfortunately, it was pretty much the same athlete. But they absolutely remembered that. And then they remembered the guy that stayed and signed their poster and talked to them and engaged with them. So they have every desire to be that athlete, which is cool. They know that they’re blessed to be there. They really feel that way. So I would say the guys in the 450 class have been amazing. They’re certainly more polished. So really your podium guys from Shane [McElrath] and Aaron [Plessinger], I’m going to be working with Justin [Hill] in Atlanta—those guys are open and awesome. I can’t wait for them to come out of their shell even more. I think I get a different side to them, and I wish that they would open up more to their fans. That’s my goal. When you get to see what I get to see working with them when they’re open and honest, I think you’re going to fall in love with them even more. They’re really that cool and they’re really that great.

One thing that I find pretty interesting is that motocross athletes are so approachable. On race day they’re signing autographs and engaging with the fans. You can go up and talk to them while they’re sitting under the rig and get a picture. You don’t really get that in any other sport. Like you were saying, how many times do kids get their football signed by an athlete? These guys have a lot on their schedule on race day. They’re doing all of this between three practices and one to four races in a night and they’re still able to manage it all. For example, Shane McElrath’s bike blew up in Arlington and it may have lost him the championship. He had to pull his helmet off on the track and talk to a live camera about how he feels right then and there. How do they deal with all that?

I think they understand it’s part of the job. The cool part about these athletes and unique part about them is that they don’t have an off-season. That’s the commitment they have to the sport. I think that might be why the fans love them so much, is because they understand that commitment. The other part is that’s all they’ve known. Most of these guys got on a little mini or a 50 when they were two or three years old. They’ve known nothing else except this world, which is good for that but certainly keeps them focused on the sport. I think it’s commitment to not just their sponsors, not just their fans, but their family. Most of them, their families gave up a lot to trailer them around and help them be successful. All of them appreciate that. I have not met one guy who didn’t say, “if it weren’t for my family …” Whether that’s a mom or a dad or both or whatever situation they’re in, you can take family however you want to take it. I think that part is pretty cool and the commitment to the sport, it’s their life. It really is. I think the riders staying out there and signing autographs when they’ve been up all night working on a bike or trying new gear or testing different stuff, that’s the part that makes it worth it for them, is meeting the people that they’re doing that for.

At pretty much every race I’ve ever been to I’ve seen Ryan Dungey have people line up outside of his motorhome after a race and he’ll sign autographs until midnight after supercross. That’s commitment.

Ryan is just one of those guys. Everybody asks me if he’s really who he is, and he is. He’s delightfully authentic. I loved that he opened up a couple of weeks ago and showed you an even more of the human side to him. But he’s also one of the most grateful athletes I’ve ever worked with. I compare him to a lot of my quarterbacks that I work with. That being said, I want to push him to do a national commercial for Target. So there’s always a goal. I’m always trying to push these guys even further. I think that’s something that Ryan and I have in common, and I think that’s why he bemuses me and talks to me. He knows that I want to push him further, and he is always striving to be better.