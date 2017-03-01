3 on 3: Questions After Atlanta

1. The Ryan Dungey watch continues. He won, but Eli Tomac closed in from way back. Is Tomac just on fire? Is Dungey still slightly off compared to previous years? Or is there no problem at all?

Jason Thomas: I will say yes to both of those. This is the best supercross version of Eli Tomac that we’ve ever seen. He is the fastest guy in the series. The fastest guy doesn't always win, though. Just ask James Stewart about that. As for Ryan Dungey, he may not be as polished as the 2016 edition, but he is certainly good enough to put 25 points into his nearest rival. I don't think he is quite as good as his peak level but he is so smart and so equipped to maximize his opportunities, he just doesn't give the other guys any room to breathe. He gave up nine points to Marvin Musquin at Arlington and Minneapolis and then with one bad start, Marvin hands back those nine points in Atlanta. So, three races are checked off with Marvin and Eli both turning in great performances, and the status quo remains. There can be no missteps in a battle plan against Dungey.

David Pingree: I don't think Ryan is as sharp as he was last season early on. I also know that he and Aldon Baker are very good at managing a series and they will make the adjustments necessary to keep the points lead. Check the point standings if you still aren't sure about that. However, Eli has found a level in his supercross riding that he’s never had before, at least not with any consistency. The contender that Kawasaki thought they hired last year has finally arrived. Until last month Eli had never shown that he was capable of winning a 450 supercross title. Now, I would say it’s just a matter of time.

Steve Matthes: I will say that at least Weege rebounded with his questions this week—somewhat. Dungey won the race fair and square and extended his points lead. That's the bottom line. But, he only had the fourth fastest lap of the main event, Blake Baggett was catching him for a few laps, and then Eli Tomac caught him from way back. But I'm sure RD was marking Eli and had it under control. Yeah, but still, you know? More than ever with this new timed format the starts are SO important and Dungey nailed it. The riders are more concerned with staying upright and out of the way of lappers than worrying about going forward. Dungey and Baggett got starts and did well, but Tomac was the fastest rider in the main event. Does that make sense?