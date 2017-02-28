Where Are They Now: Destry Abbott

Wow. I don’t even know what to say to that. Getting those two diagnoses in the span of four months.

It was rough. We were in Houston for my treatment, she was taking care of me, and one day she felt a lump. We were both blown away to get the news after getting it checked out. But she’s been strong, and dealing with it. She just did the whole bilateral program, got the tubes and all. So I’m doing whatever I can to help her now. She was awesome and by my side for 10 months, so now it’s my time to be by her side.

Where do things stand with your disease?

Well, December was my last treatment in Texas. I went to Houston and did the last one. On average, I would stay for seven days or so, but then it started getting less often as the treatment went on. Now it’s just monthly for 15 minutes or so. My first treatment was really hard; I was there for 20 days, so doing the 15 minutes thing is nothing. It will soon come to just taking a chemo pill here at night, and then that’s it. But it honestly has been the hardest 10 months of my life. I was white as a ghost and lost 45 pounds, and it just ruined me.

You live in Arizona, but got treatment in Texas?

Yes. I went to MD Anderson in Houston. They’re one of the best in the country; it wasn’t easy to get accepted. I started at a place in Phoenix, but didn’t like what I saw. I then went to another place in Arizona, but I still felt there was better care. So with the help of some friends, I got into MD Anderson. And as of right now, I don’t need a bone marrow transplant, which was really good, and a function of the quality of treatment. Leukemia is really hard to go through. Before I knew what I had, I was so weak and hurting, but I didn’t think it would ever be cancer.

It seems like you had some good support from the world of motorcycle racing?

I was blown away with how the industry came together. So many people came together, did fundraisers and whatnot. It was amazing. Flying back to Texas every month was really hard, but it kept me alive. I have a few people who really stepped up, including Steve Fox, Johnny Ringo, and Dan Cogdell. Steve is in the El Paso area, and he got me into the hospital. Dan lives in Houston, he was a huge supporter during everything and Ringo is an old racer who was our medical insurance guy and helped me navigate that process.

Tell me about the insurance process. It can certainly be hard for those who are self-employed and/or professional athletes.

Well, I quickly learned that while I had good basic insurance for me and my family, it wasn’t good enough for something like this. So I had to get new insurance, which, given that I was sick already wasn’t easy. But we got it, and it was really good. My previous coverage limited me where I could go; I knew that wasn’t a good thing for my cancer, as it was all about protocol. So I had a friend who was treated at MD Anderson, and I knew that was the place to go. We had to buy new coverage, and we stayed back until we figured out. The disease was 90 percent throughout my body and we had to be super aggressive with treatment, but we also had to get our affairs in order first.