Weege Announces Anything Contest

Jason Weigandt really enjoys announcing. In fact, he'll announce pretty much anything! Think you have something that could use a Weege race call? Post a video on Instagram using the hashtag #WeegeAnnouncesAnything between now and March 8, and your video just may be featured on our Instagram page!

Send us anything—you washing dishes, hanging up a picture frame, or eating a sandwich like you see here. The more ridiculous the better.

Rules:

Must follow @racerxonline

Must use #WeegeAnnouncesAnything