Sign of the (Lap) Times: Atlanta

Looking at the chart above you can immediately see the benefits of getting out front early. Blake Baggett and Dungey lines are much flatter and consistent where as Tomac's line drops down when he gets a clear track and rises when he has to pass someone.

You'll notice that Dungey's lap times were a lot less consistent in the second half of the race. After lap 12 he struggled to string multiple laps together and find a flow. There could be a couple reasons for the inconsistencies, like getting through lapped traffic, but the deteriorating track is most likely the cause. Steve Matthes said that someone in Dungey's camp mentioned Dungey is struggling later on in the races because the tracks are getting so chewed up, and the chart seems to mirror this thought. After the race Dungey said, "So the tracks are breaking down a lot. I feel like we need more time to do a little more fixing. We were going through the whoops and we were skimming them all day and then we’re jumping them at the end. There’s not enough time to do any work. The tracks, it’s nasty. It really is, but it’s racing."

You can also see that Baggett did a great job of latching onto Tomac's pace after he was passed on lap 16. He dropped his lap time significantly and was also closing in on Dungey until the last lap when he was in the high 54 second range.

Tomac vs Dungey Part II

In the chart below I mapped out the time between Dungey and Tomac for the entire race. Again you can see the benefits of getting out front early as Tomac lost just over six seconds on the first lap.