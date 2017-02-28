Redux: Atlanta

Fredrik Noren is rapidly improving in supercross. A few seasons ago, he struggled just to make main events. On Saturday, he finished a career-high eighth (his first career top-10) and it could have been better as he sat seventh late in the race before getting taken down by Adam Cianciarulo. Prior to the season, Noren told us this was the most prepared he’s felt coming into a season. “I feel a lot more prepared and a lot more confident coming into this year’s season than I’ve done in the past. I think just because I’ve got more experience and I’m learning more. So I feel pretty good.”

As for AC, he ran up front early in fourth, went down, recovered, was pushed off the track when Dylan Ferrandis went down, and came back to finish seventh. “I feel like I’ve been making some silly rookie mistakes, but I know that will come around when I get some more racing under my belt,” said Cianciarulo in a team statement. “Even with the mistakes that I made, I do think my racing is coming along after so much time away from supercross.” In case you’re wondering, this was only his seventh career supercross race. Cianciarulo also won his heat race earlier in the evening.

RJ Hampshire was the lone GEICO Honda rider in Atlanta’s main event, after both Christian Craig and Chase Sexton (more on them below) didn’t race the main event due to injury. Hampshire struggled on the track, and fell back to 10th late in the race after a crash following a top-five start. In a team press release, he said the biggest problem was the whoops. “It was a tough weekend. Struggled with the whoops from the start of the day and never really found a flow after that. I finished third in the heat race but felt like I was lost on my bike, was riding terrible. Got off to a decent start in the main, right around the top five and hung right around there till about five to go. I ended up going down on the landing of the finish and landed right on the hurt shoulder. So a bad night turned even worse. Had too many small mistakes all night that cost me big. But I’m okay—looking forward to Toronto!”

Pre-season title favorite Christian Craig missed the main event on Saturday after crashing in the whoops in his heat race and sustaining a concussion. The team hopes he will be ready for this weekend in Toronto. “My day was awesome before the night show,” said Craig. “I was fastest in the first qualifying and second in the last one. I liked the track and was probably one of the best guys through the whoops all the day. I jumped the gate in my heat, giving me a terrible start. I was making a ton of passes, an average of two riders every lap through the whoops! I slid out once, then made my way back up to fifth. On one of the last laps I was going for another two guys in the whoops, but there was someone crashed on the right side which left me frazzled with what to do. I kinda just lost it when I saw him down and crashed. I unfortunately got a concussion and wasn't able to ride in the LCQ or main. I'm super bummed with how these first races have gone. If you watch me in practice, you know what I'm capable of so it's hard to understand why I can't make it happen when it matters. Hoping to get clearance to ride early this week and be in Toronto.”